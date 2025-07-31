MMA Knockout

UFC announces next Fight Night event set for Brazil

Mathew Riddle

(Zuffa LLC)

UFC continues to fill out its late-year schedule with another event announcement.

The premier MMA promotion has a busy schedule in the latter stages of this year, with events in Australia, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, all practically back-to-back.

Fans might welcome this busier schedule, after the seemingly endless run of APEX events that have plagued recent years.

UFC glove
(Zuffa LLC)

UFC announces Fight Night event for Rio de Janeiro in October

As announced by the UFC on July 31, the Octagon is returning to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a Fight Night event on October 11.

Four fights have been confirmed reported for the event, but no major contests have been announced just yet.

  • Heavyweight; Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen
  • Strawweight; Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
  • Flyweight; Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll
  • Heavyweight; Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto

One would expect a Brazilian headliner. Such names stand out as Mauricio Ruffy, Renato Moicano, Michael Morales, or Gilbert Burns. The most likely of which would be Ruffy or Morales, both of whom are undefeated in the ranks of the UFC.

As for opponents, Ruffy has been teasing a fight with Benoit Saint-Denis, and Morales has been champing at the bit for a shot at No. 4-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards. However, in terms of marketability, Ruffy and Burns stand out the most, especially considering Ruffy's knockout over King Green, and the appeal of a Burns' retirement send-off.

Who do you think headlines UFC Rio?


