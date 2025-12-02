UFC Champion Tom Aspinall reveals brutal communication breakdown from Dana White

The UFC heavyweight division may be in limbo for longer than anticipated.

That's because its champion, Tom Aspinall, is still struggling to recover from a gruesome eye injury suffered at UFC 321 during his fight against Ciryl Gane in October. This incident resulted in the fight being ruled a No Contest, capping off an otherwise exciting card in Abu Dhabi. The biggest loser from the ordeal was Aspinall himself.

Speaking to longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani of Yahoo Sports' Uncrowned Combat, Aspinall broke down his recovery timeline since the fight transpired alongside his relationship, or lackthereof, with UFC brass.

According to Aspinall, the UFC has been radio silent during the fallout from the fight.

"[Dana White] hadn't spoken to me, and he was already giving updates on my health. He had no idea what had gone on. It was disappointing, mate.



[His comments] definitely didn't help the cause... I don't really have a relationship with Dana... I don't really know what to say,… pic.twitter.com/2WcndeqKuL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall Shares Bad News Regarding Current UFC Communication

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"[Dana White] hadn't spoken to me, and he was already giving updates on my health. He had no idea what had gone on," Aspinall told Helwani Tuesday. "It was disappointing, mate."

The "updates" Aspinall was referencing stem from White reassuring several outlets the fight would be rebooked as soon as possible.

"As far as I know, we haven't heard there's anything [wrong]," White told Jim Rome last month.

White said it's up to Aspinall to get cleared in order to rebook the fight.

"[Aspinall] doesn't have a detached retina. There's no damage to the eye," White clarified. "He should heal up soon, then we'll figure out when we can make the fight again."

Aspinall, meanwhile, has a slightly different account of what went down behind the scenes.

READ MORE: Merab Dvalishvili shows off bizarre weight cutting hack before UFC 323 title fight

Dana White's Assumptions Make Tom Aspinall Skeptical

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"[His comments] definitely didn't help the cause... I don't really have a relationship with Dana... I don't really know what to say, that's the way it is," Aspinall said.

Even though it's due to an injury this time, the same repeating cycle continues for Aspinall: inactivity. Aspinall patiently sat out for over a year while waiting to fight Jon Jones when Jones returned from a torn pectoral muscle.

Jones would eventually return at UFC 309 against Stipe Miocic last November, but that would mark his lone heavyweight title defense before abruptly retiring over the summer.

Jones has publicly stated he wants to return to the promotion for the White House event this summer, but it appears White isn't willing to give into Jones' request.

"The odds of me putting him on the White House card [are] a billion-to-one, White told reporters, including MMA Knockout on SI, following UFC 319 in Chicago in August.

Now, Aspinall's immediate future remains unclear.

More MMA Knockout News

• MMA fighter flatlines opponent with knee for brutal 12-second knockout

• Cristiano Ronaldo invests in MMA promotion part-owned by UFC star Ilia Topuria

• MMA fighter walks off after absolutely jaw-dropping "KO of the Year" contender

• Islam Makhachev's next title fight could be set after latest UFC rankings update

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.