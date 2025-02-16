UFC Champion Belal Muhammad rips Dricus du Plessis & 'easiest' 185-pound division

Belal Muhammad says he would never fight Islam Makhachev, and would rather move up to 185 and let Islam fight for the 170 title



“I think 185 is probably the easiest weight class, besides Khamzat. Bro, Strickland and Du Plessis suck.”



