UFC Champion Belal Muhammad rips Dricus du Plessis & 'easiest' 185-pound division
UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad didn't mince words when discussing some of the promotion's biggest stars, especially those in the middleweight division.
Appearing on Barstool Chicago's The Stretch podcast in an interview released this past Friday, Muhammad, a Chicago native, was asked about his long-term goals if he were to keep defending his title consistently, assuming he gets past Shavkat Rakhmonov in a soon-to-be-announced main or co-main event fight later this year.
"I would never fight Islam [Makhachev]," Muhammad said. "That's different. For me and him, it is. "We've trained together. When you're sweating with somebody and you're bleeding with somebody and you're training with somebody like that, it's just a different relationship. It wouldn't be about money for me."
Muhammad didn't dismiss the idea of moving up to middleweight for the right opportunity, however.
"I would rather go up to 185 and let him [Makhachev] take 170 if that's the case," Muhammad said.
Belal Muhammad Targets Middleweight Title Fight
Muhammad said he is inching closer to his next significant option and predicts that with two more wins he could state his case for a bout with Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis, or whoever is holding the belt at the time.
"I've beaten five Top 10 guys," Muhammad said, speaking about his welterweight dominance. "I'm two fights away from being able to challenge [for the title] at 185 and saying, 'Hey, I want to be double-champ.'"
Muhammad was pressed with who he'd want to fight if he were to move up to middleweight, speaking rather brashly about where the divisional landscape lies.
“I think 185 is probably the easiest weight class [to fight in], besides Khamzat [Chimaev]," Muhammad said. "Like, if you look at that [UFC 312]. main event, you're like, 'Bro, Strickland and du Plessis suck.'"
Whether Muhammad can back up his words remains to be seen, but it's clear the champion has set some long-term goals following his immediate title reign at welterweight.
