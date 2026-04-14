UFC Fight Night Card Adds Fan-Friendly Scrap Featuring Divisional Dark Horse
The UFC Fight Night card scheduled for June 6 has added a fan-friendly lightweight clash that could see one rising contender break into the divisional rankings.
Set to take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, UFC Vegas 118 is headlined by a welterweight bout between Gabriel Bonfim and former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad, who is looking to return to the win column for the first time since he took the 170 lbs. strap from Leon Edwards in 2024.
The card isn’t exactly packed with major names as of yet, but Marcel Dorff reports that Fares Ziam is returning at the event to defend his #15 lightweight ranking against Tom Nolan in what should be an entertaining scrap.
Fares Ziam Gets Dangerous Matchup At UFC Vegas 118
A member of the UFC roster since 2019, Ziam made his Octagon debut at UFC 242 and saw a five-fight win streak come to a halt when he dropped a decision to Don Madge.
Ziam rebounded with back-to-back wins before being submitted by Terrance McKinney, which brought his overall UFC record to 2-2. Three-straight wins by decision allowed the Frenchman to finally build some momentum before he brutally stopped Matt Frevola at the 2024 edition of UFC Paris, earning a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his efforts.
“Smile Killer” kicked off 2025 by taking a unanimous decision over Mike Davis before he finished Nazim Sadykhov with strikes in his most recent outing, which brought his winning run to six fights.
Tom Nolan Earned "Performance Of The Night" Bonus For Last Win
Ziam will be tasked with defending his place in the lightweight Top 15 on June 6 when he meets Australia’s Nolan, who comes into the night riding a four-fight win streak.
The 26-year-old brought an undefeated record into a Dana White’s Contender Series fight with Bogdan Grad in 2023 and secured a UFC contract with a first-round finish. After being knocked out by Nikolas Motta in his promotional debut, Nolan stopped Victor Martinez with strikes and took back-to-back decisions over Alex Reyes and Viacheslav Borshchev.
The Australian earned his first post-fight bonus for submitting Charlie Campbell in the first round last September at UFC Perth, and now he’ll try to extend his winning run and break into the lightweight rankings when he takes on Ziam at UFC Vegas 118.
UFC Vegas 118 Fight Card
Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Bruno Silva vs. Edgar Chairez
Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Iwo Baraniewski vs. Billy Elekana
Fares Ziam vs. Tom Nolan
Jeisla Chaves vs. Yuneisy Duben
Jordan Leavitt vs. Joanderson Brito
Ketlen Souza vs. Ariane Carnelossi
Matt Schnell vs. Imanol Rodriguez
Chelsea Chandler vs. Priscila Cachoeira
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.