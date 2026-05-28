Controversial UFC Star Faces Undefeated Phenom in Short-Notice UFC Fight Night Change

A rising talent with an undefeated record is stepping up on short notice to take on one of the UFC’s more controversial fighters at UFC Vegas 118 next Saturday.

Following a rare break in the schedule, the UFC returns to Macau this week for a pair of Road to UFC events at Galaxy Arena on Thursday and Friday before Deiveson Figueiredo and Song Yadong headline UFC Fight Night Macau on Saturday.

The promotion heads back home to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV next week with a 12-fight card that sees former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad return to take on Gabriel Bonfim, but there’s reportedly been a change to one of the scheduled fights just over a week out from that event.

Santiago Luna Steps Up for Short-Notice UFC Vegas 118 Fight

According to MMA Latinoamerica, Victory Henry has pulled out of a scheduled UFC Vegas 118 bantamweight matchup with Bryce Mitchell and has been replaced by Santiago Luna.

A perfect 8-0 in his pro MMA career following a 3-0 run as an amateur, Luna stopped the first six opponents he faced after turning pro in 2023 to attract the attention of the UFC. When David Martinez withdrew from a Noche UFC matchup with Quang Le last September, Luna answered the call to make his Octagon debut and knocked out Le in the opening round.

Santiago Luna (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Quang Le (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Still just 21 years old, “Borderboy” went the distance for the first time to defeat Angel Pacheco in his last outing in February, and Luna will now have the chance to add a major name to his record when he steps in to meet Mitchell on June 6.

Bryce Mitchell Moved Down to Bantamweight for Last Fight

Arguably as well-known for his post-fight interviews and personality outside of the cage as he is for his success as a fighter, Mitchell joined the UFC in 2018 after appearing on The Ultimate Fighter Season 27.

After falling to Brad Katona on TUF, Mitchell began his UFC career with six-straight wins but was submitted by current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. “Thug Nasty” alternated wins and losses over his next four featherweight outings, and last July he made the move to the bantamweight division and took a unanimous decision over Said Nurmagomedov.

Bryce Mitchell (red gloves) fights Kron Gracie (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Luna has a huge opportunity in front of him next weekend when he steps in to face Mitchell, and the addition of that fight means that UFC Vegas 118 is still set to go ahead with 12 total bouts following Henry’s withdrawal.

UFC Vegas 118 Fight Card

Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Bruno Silva v.s Edgar Chairez

Fares Ziam vs. Tom Nolan

Bryce Mitchell vs. Santiago Luna

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Junior Tafa

Jeisla Chaves vs. Yuneisy Duben

Jordan Leavitt vs. Joanderson Brito

Ketlen Souza vs. Ariana Carnelossi

Matt Schnell vs. Imanol Rodriguez

Chelsea Chandler vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Marcus McGhee vs. John Yannis