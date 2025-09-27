UFC Perth LIVE results: highlights & updates for UFC tonight
A new challenger to the UFC light heavyweight throne could be decided tonight, as perennial contender Dominick Reyes continues his comeback streak against the surging newcomer Carlos Ulberg.
The Perth Fight Night has faced some massive cancellations, but trundles on with twelve fights, set to kick off at 6 pm ET. Ulberg and Reyes compete for a potential title eliminator, to see who will fight the winner of Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira at UFC 320.
To say this is a high-stakes fight is an understatement, especially considering Reyes' path to redemption. 'The Devastator' arguably beat Jon Jones in 2019 before suffering a four-fight losing streak. He's since bounced back from near-fatal health conditions to secure a three-fight streak.
"As long as I stay in a place of gratitude, a place of love, it’s a very powerful emotion, and it’s hard to beat someone when they’re having fun and enjoying themselves and they’re grateful for every day,” Reyes told UFC.com
As for Ulberg, a title shot becomes the opportunity to follow in the same footsteps as fellow countryman and training partner, Israel Adesanya. The City Kickboxing product is 8-1 in the UFC.
"It's my first headliner, first five-rounder. So this will prep me up for the bigger show," Ulberg told UFC.com
Who's fighting tonight at UFC Perth?
Main event
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes; light heavy
Main card
- Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan; light heavy
- Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras; feather
- Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny; welter
- Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell; light
Prelims
- Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato; light heavy
- Andre Petroski vs. Cam Rowston; middle
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya; light
- Colbyy Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa; bantam
- Luana Carolina vs. Michelle Montague; bantam
- Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison; heavy
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara; straw
UFC Perth results & highlights
Alexa Thainara defeats Loma Lookboonmee by decision
Brando Pericic defeats Elisha Ellison by knockout, round one
Michelle Montague defeats Luana Carolina by decision
