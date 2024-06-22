UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov Live Stream Free (Watch Along)
The UFC's inaugural event in Saudi Arabia takes place tonight on June 22.
UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Live Results & Highlights
Late-notice replacements have saved a card littered by withdrawals, as No. 3 middleweight Robert Whittaker welcomes Ikram Aliskerov to the middleweight rankings. It's guaranteed violence in the co-main as Russian sluggers Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov vie for the chance at heavyweight title contention.
The undercard is littered with talent, including fierce Tajik fighters Muhammad Naimov and Muin Gafurov, Oktagon MMA champ Felipe Lima, and undefeated prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov.
Cans can watch along with UFC Saudi Arabia live with Jens Pulver on the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel.
