UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov Live Stream Free (Watch Along)

Watch along with UFC Saudi Arabia.

Mathew Riddle

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC's inaugural event in Saudi Arabia takes place tonight on June 22.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Live Results & Highlights

Late-notice replacements have saved a card littered by withdrawals, as No. 3 middleweight Robert Whittaker welcomes Ikram Aliskerov to the middleweight rankings. It's guaranteed violence in the co-main as Russian sluggers Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov vie for the chance at heavyweight title contention.

UFC Saudi Arabia Preview: Best Fights, Odds for Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov

The undercard is littered with talent, including fierce Tajik fighters Muhammad Naimov and Muin Gafurov, Oktagon MMA champ Felipe Lima, and undefeated prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov.

UFC Saudi Arabia Watch Along

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds

Cans can watch along with UFC Saudi Arabia live with Jens Pulver on the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel.

Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

