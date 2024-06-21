UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
The UFC heads to Saudi Arabia for the first time in promotional history with an 11-fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and late-notice replacement Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), who is stepping in for Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC Saudi Arabia Preview: Best Fights, Odds for Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Whittaker is a long-time veteran of the UFC's middleweight division, remaining near or at the top of the weight class for over seven years as an ex-champion. Whittaker has gone 3-2 in his last five fights, with his most recent win coming against Paulo Costa (14-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in February.
Meanwhile, Aliskerov is a newer name to the UFC scene as a highly-touted prospect. Primarily a striker, the 31-year-old has seen 43 percent of his wins come by KO/TKO.
The card also features a handful of UAE prospects compiled with UFC veterans to accompany its international flavor. In the co-main event, heavyweights take center stage as former interim heavyweight title challenger Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) takes on Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA, 11-4 UFC). Both men look to remain in the mix for a heavyweight title shot down the road.
Check out the promotional bout order below, which is subject to change. It also includes the current betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and start times for the "Fight Night" ordeal.
Who Is Fighting On UFC Saudi Arabia And What Are The Betting Odds?
UFC Saudi Arabia gets underway at an early start time in the United States. Preliminary action gets underway at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required), while the main card follows on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.
UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Live Results & Highlights
Main Card
Below is the proceedings for the main card and prelims.
- Main Event – Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (-162) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (+136)
- Co-Main Event – Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich (-245) vs. Alexander Volkov (+200)
- Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (-205) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+170)
- Middleweight: Shara Magomedov (-575) vs. Antonio Trocoli (+425)
- Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker (-112) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (-108)
Prelims
- Featured Prelim: Nasrat Haqparast (-238) vs. Jared Gordon (+195), lightweight
- Muhammad Naimov (-102) vs. Felipe Lima (-118), featherweight
- Rinat Fakhretdinov (-375) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+295), welterweight
- Kang Kyung-ho (+136) vs. Muin Gafurov (-162), bantamweight
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (-340) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+270), light heavyweight
- Lee Chang Ho (-108) vs. Xiao Long (-112), bantamweight – Road to UFC finale
Manager Shares Khamzat Chimaev Health Update after UFC Saudi Arabia Withdrawal
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLE.
