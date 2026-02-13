UFC Fighter Reveals Brutal Injury Suffered Just 15 Seconds Into First Career Loss

A formerly-undefeated UFC middleweight is going to be sidelined for an extended period after suffering his first loss at UFC 325.

Headlined by a featherweight championship bout whereAlexander Volkanovski successfully defended his belt in a rematch with Diego Lopes, UFC 325 also featured a number of other Australian fighters that scored big wins in front of a raucous crowd in Sydney.

The night’s prelims saw Australian middleweight Jacob Malkoun return for the first time in nearly two years to take on Torrez Finney, who came into the night boasting a perfect 11-0 record in his professional MMA career.

Torrez Finney Undergoes Surgery After UFC 325 Loss

Lined as a slight favorite when the door to the Octagon closed at UFC 325, Malkoun secured his second win in a row by earning a unanimous decision over Finney and shattered the American’s undefeated record in the process.

Less than two weeks removed from the event, Finney took to Instagram to reveal that he suffered major damage to his knee just 15 seconds into the fight with Malkoun and has already undergone surgery to repair his ACL, as well as his medial and lateral menisci.

“Stumbling blocks are apart of every journey. Thank God he’s built me to overcome every one I’ve faced and that will be the story once again. Got the MRI yesterday and doc told me I tore my ACL and both of my meniscus within my knee. Got me into surgery the next day. He said it’s insane I was able to fight with that tearing 15 seconds into the fight. I will say I was in some uncharted waters not being able to do what I can skillset wise based on injury not opponent. Can’t wait to showcase all the things I’ve have gotten so much better at within my skillset to the world but now we focus on recovery and growth”

"The Punisher" Earned UFC Contract After Multiple DWCS Wins

Finney included a clip showing exactly when he injured his knee at UFC 325, and although the 27-year-old did manage to go the full 15-minute distance he still lost every round on all three judges’ scorecards.

“The Punisher” brought a 6-0 record into his first Dana White’s Contender Series opportunity in 2023 but failed to earn a UFC contract after he submitted the formerly-undefeated Yuri Panferov in the second round. A second win on DWCS in August of 2024 famously drew criticism from UFC CEO Dana White, and Finney finally booked his ticket to the UFC when he returned to DWCS just over a month later and stopped Abellah Er-Ramy in the opening round.

Torrez Finney reacts after defeating Abdellah Er-Ramy of Morocco in their middleweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The 27-year-old took a split decision over The Ultimate Fighter finalist Robert Valentin in his promotional debut last April before falling short against Malkoun in Australia, and Finney will presumably be sidelined for the majority of 2026 following his recent surgery.

