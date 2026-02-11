UFC 327 Adds Banger Fight as UFC Fans Wait on Miami Main Event Announcement

Welterweight contenders are reportedly set to meet in a fan-friendly clash that will go down at UFC 327.

Scheduled to take place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, UFC 327 still lacks a main event but does already feature several high-profile fights to help sate fans that are eagerly waiting for news of what title bout may headline the card.

First reported by Krazy Kev, UFC 327 will see Kevin Holland and Randy Brown both try to get back on track when they square off in a welterweight contest.

Kevin Holland Fought Five Times In 2025

One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, Holland joined the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018 and has found significant success in the promotion while competing as both a welterweight and a middleweight.

READ MORE: UFC Champion Tom Aspinall Shares Gruesome Health Update After Eye Surgery

After coming up short in his promotional debut against Thiago Santos, Holland won three-straight fights before he was submitted by current top-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen in late 2019. That loss preceded the 33-year-old’s best run since joining the UFC, as he went on to win five-straight fights and collect “Performance of the Night” bonuses for three out of the four stoppages he secured during that stretch.

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

“Trailblazer” kicked off 2025 by losing a middleweight bout against Reinier de Ridder at UFC 311 before dropping back down to welterweight, where he initially won back-to-back fights before he closed out the year with decision losses to Daniel Rodriguez and Mike Malott.

Randy Brown Returns After First UFC Main Event

Holland is used to dwarfing many of his opponents at 170 lbs., but at UFC 327 he’ll be facing a similarly-sized fighter in Brown as he looks to snap a two-fight skid.

READ MORE: UFC to Make Debut on CBS With Portion of UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2

Closing in on ten years with the UFC, Brown secured a “Fight of the Night” bonus in his first outing of 2025 after stopping Nicolas Dalby in the second round at UFC Kansas City. That performance earned “Rude Boy” his first headlining slot for a UFC Fight Night event last November, where Brown was knocked out by Gabriel Bonfim.

Randy Brown (red gloves) fights Nicolas Dalby (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Few fans would argue against watching Brown and Holland trade strikes in Miami, but there should also presumably be a main event announcement for UFC 327 coming in the near future given that the card is now just two months away.

UFC 327 Fight Card

• Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker



• Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez



• Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa



• Andre Lima vs. Dong Hun Choi



• Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr



• Kyle Daukaus vs. Vicente Luque



• Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC Stars Aiming for Title Shot vs. Islam Makhachev Tease Major UFC Fight News

• UFC Heavyweight Star Reveals Surprise Return to Alex Pereira's Weight Class

• UFC Fan Favorite Nears Improbable Title Fight With Latest UFC Rankings Update

• Jon Jones Sends Concerning Message to Dana White as UFC White House Card Looms

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.