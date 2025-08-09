MMA Knockout

UFC KO artist flatlines fighter in just 63 seconds during Fight Night prelims

"The Doctor" delivered another sensational knockout in Las Vegas.

The first finish at UFC Vegas 109 saw one decorated finisher return to the win column in highlight-reel fashion.

Competing in the third bout of a UFC Fight Night event headlined by top middleweight contenders Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez, Uros Medic overcame some early adversity to brutally knock out Gilbert Urbina in just over a minute.

The violent finish followed back-to-back decisions to open the UFC Vegas main card. Eric McConico narrowly defeated Cody Brundage in the night’s opening bout before Gabriella Fernandes took a unanimous decision over Julija Stoliarenko.

Uros Medic (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Matthew Semelsberger (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Uros Medic Flatlines Gilbert Urbina At UFC Vegas 109

Lined as one of the bigger favorites coming into UFC Vegas 109, Medic entered the night looking to rebound from an upset-loss to Punahele Soriano that came via 31-second knockout at a UFC Fight Night event in January.

Medic got to take a bit of extra time off following that loss when he was forced out of scheduled matchup with Khaos Williams in June. After being dropped in the early going of his matchup with Urbina, “The Doctor” connected with a perfect left hand that floored his opponent just over a minute into the fight.

The 32-year-old quickly ran in to deliver a brutal follow-up punch before the referee intervened, and the win also extended Medic’s impressive 100% finishing rate across 14 bouts since kicking off his professional fighting career in 2016.

"The Doctor" Joined The UFC In 2020

Medic only went past the first round once through his first five pro fights before earning a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series, where he secured a UFC contract by finishing Mikey Gonzalez with strikes in just over two minutes.

Matthew Semelsberger (red gloves) fights Uros Medic (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.
Matthew Semelsberger (red gloves) fights Uros Medic (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

“The Doctor” kicked off his UFC career with a stoppage-win over Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 that earned him a “Performance of the Night” bonus, but later that year Medic suffered his first pro loss when he was submitted by Jalin Turner at UFC 266.

The 32-year-old is now 5-2 overall in the UFC following his win over Urbina, who joined the promotion off of The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 but has now fallen to 1-3 overall in the Octagon with all three of his losses coming via stoppage.

