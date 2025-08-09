MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez free live stream results & highlights

Don't miss any of the action from tonight's UFC event.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC stays home in Las Vegas, NV tonight (August 9) for another UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex facility.

The card’s main event is an important middleweight bout between top-ranked contenders Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez. “Fluffy” is on a seven-fight win streak that dates back to 2021, while Dolidze has won his last three bouts and most recently avenged a previous loss to Marvin Vettori.

The co-main event is a flyweight matchup featuring Ode Osbourne and former title challenger Steve Erceg, who is looking to snap a three-fight skid against Osbourne after “The Jamaican Sensation” stepped in to replace Hyun Sung Park.

UFC Vegas 109 Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC Vegas 109 main card also includes a strawweight bout between Iasmin Lucindo and Angela Hill and a featherweight clash featuring Andre Fili and Christian Rodriguez.

READ MORE: Conor Benn sends clear message to UFC fighters: boxing YES cage NO

Jean Matsumoto will try to rebound from his first career loss when he takes on Miles Johns, and middleweights Eryk Anders and Christian Leroy Duncan will kick off the main card action.

The prelims also include some intriguing matchups such as Joselyne Edwards vs. Priscila Cachoeira and Uros Medic vs. Gilbert Urbina, plus longtime UFC middleweight Cody Brundage moves up to the light heavyweight division to face Eric McConico in the night’s opening bout.

READ MORE: Dustin Poirier confirms return to UFC in new job on major PPV

Hernandez, Edwards, and Julija Stoliarenko all missed weight on their first attempts ahead of UFC Vegas 109, but all three fighters weighed in successfully on their second attempts. The action is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC Nashville Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Co-Main Event: Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne

• Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill

• Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez

• Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto

• Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

UFC Nashville Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)

• Julius Walker vs. Raffael Cerqueira

• Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore

• Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev

• Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis

• Rafael Estevam vs. Flipe Bunes

• Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza

Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

