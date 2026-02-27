UFC Mexico: Moreno vs. Kavanagh - Full Card, Odds, How To Watch With P+
The UFC rounds out its February calendar with a Fight Night offering from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, which features a 13-fight card headlined by former two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno opposite Lone'er Kavanagh in a five-round fight.
Moreno (23-9 MMA, 11-6-2 UFC) has split his last four fights, as he is making a quick turnaround following a loss to soon-to-be flyweight title challenger Tatsuro Taira (18-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) this past December.
Meanwhile, Kavanagh (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) stepped in for Asu Almabayev (23-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in just his fourth UFC appearance, making it the biggest fight of his MMA career.
Despite Kavanagh's inexperience as opposed to Moreno, Moreno isn't bothered with being tasked to beat a rising prospect.
What Brandon Moreno Said Entering UFC Mexico
"He's young," Moreno told UFC.com. "He's the new blood of the division. I feel my abilities are enough to be the champion again. Right now, the competition is on fire with our new champion, with new contenders, younger fighters. Everything looks super nice right now for the flyweight division. But I still feel like I'm in the conversation. I still feel like I have enough abilities to fight for the title again, and I have to prove it."
Kavanagh revealed to MMAJunkie that it's an honor to fight someone as prominent as Moreno, even without a full camp.
"Brandon's a legend, and he seems like a nice guy as well," Kavanagh said. "For me, it's just when these opportunities come, you take them, and this is what I want. These are the moments. Ilive for, so I'm excited for it."
Before the card gets underway (via a Paramount+ subscription), check out the bout order and betting odds for every fight Saturday night. The odds are as of early Friday afternoon, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Mexico Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)
- Main Event: Brandon Moreno (-205) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (+170), flyweight (five rounds, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Marlon Vera (+235) vs. David Martinez (-290), bantamweight
- Daniel Zellhuber (-500) vs. King Green (+380), lightweight
- Edgar Chairez (-325) vs. Felipe Bunes (+260), flyweight
- Imanol Rodriguez (-455) vs. Kevin Borjas (+350), flyweight
- Santiago Luna (-650) vs. Angel Pacheco (+470), bantamweight
Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Ryan Gandra (-650) vs. Jose Daniel Medina (+470), middleweight
- Ailin Perez (-166) vs. Macy Chiasson (+140), bantamweight
- Cristian Quinonez (-675) vs. Kris Moutinho (+490), bantamweight
- Douglas Silva de Andrade (+190) vs. Javier Reyes (-230), featherweight
- Ernesta Kareckaite (-175) vs. Regina Tarin (+145), 130-pound catchweight
- Erik Silva (+525) vs. Francis Marshall (-750), featherweight
- Damian Pinas (-250) vs. Wesley Schultz (+205), middleweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
