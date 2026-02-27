UFC Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC returns to Mexico City this Saturday (February 28), and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
The main event will see unranked flyweight contender Lone’er Kavanagh step up on short notice for the biggest fight of his career against two-time Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno, who was originally scheduled to face Asu Almabayev before Almabayev was forced out of the event with an injury.
The co-main event is also a pivotal clash for the UFC bantamweight division, as former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera will attempt to snap the first three-fight skid of his career when he takes on the division’s #10-ranked contender David Martinez.
UFC Mexico Main Card Predictions
Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
Credit to Moreno for accepting this matchup, as he’s the one with everything to lose here against an unranked opponent that’s only three fights into his UFC career. I actually would have expected “The Assassin Baby” to be more heavily-favored here, and I’ll be surprised if Kavanagh is able to pull off the upset.
(Pick: Moreno)
Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez
Given how liberally the UFC has been cutting fighters this year, another loss here could at least put longtime UFC veteran Vera in serious dangerous of exiting the promotion. It’s always a question of whether or not “Chito” will be active enough any time he enters the cage, and with his current losing run I’m going to pick Vera to fight with a bit more urgency against Martinez.
(Pick: Vera)
Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green
I’m tempted to pick Green to score the upset here after Zellhuber’s loss to Michael Johnson, but in an orthodox vs. orthodox matchup “Golden Boy” should be able to utilize his significant reach advantage and snap a two-fight skid.
(Pick: Zellhuber)
Edgar Chairez vs. Felipe Bunes
Chairez’s losses to Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira have obviously aged quite well, and I think he’s rightfully favored to get things done against Bunes.
(Pick: Chairez)
Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
Rodriguez may be the most highly-touted of several fighters making their debuts at UFC Mexico, and this unfortunately looks like a tough booking for Borjas that may signal the end of the Peruvian’s time with the UFC.
(Pick: Rodriguez)
Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco
Coming off an impressive finish of Quang Le in his UFC debut, the 21-year-old Luna has the chance to fire up the fans in his home country when he kicks off the UFC Mexico main card against Pacheco.
(Pick: Luna)
UFC Mexico Preliminary Card Predictions
Jose Medina vs. Ryan Gandra
I love seeing seemingly-improbable upsets as much as anyone else, but it’s pretty clear what outcome the UFC is looking for by matching up a fighter on a four-fight losing streak against a debuting finisher like Gandra.
(Pick: Gandra)
Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez
Coming off back-to-back losses, I think Chiasson should get back on track in this matchup and halt Perez’s five-fight win streak.
(Pick: Chiasson)
Cristian Quiñonez vs. Kris Moutinho
After suffering submission-losses in his last two outings, Quiñonez has been given an opponent in Moutinho that will be happy to stand and trade with him on the feet and is coming off a knockout-loss in his UFC return last year.
(Pick: Quiñonez)
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes
This underrated matchup should be one of the more entertaining fights on the UFC Mexico prelims, and I’ll slightly lean with the longtime UFC veteran in de Andrade to spoil Reyes’ promotional debut.
(Pick: de Andrade)
Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Regina Tarin
The highly-touted Tarin is set for a huge opportunity in her home country after stepping in on very short notice to meet Kareckaite. The Lithuanian could certainly spoil Tarin’s promotional debut here, but I’m picking the 21-year-old to kick off her UFC career with a victory and firmly establish herself as a fighter worth watching at women’s flyweight.
(Pick: Tarin)
Erik Silva vs. Francis Marshall
Both of these men will likely be fighting for their roster spots at UFC Mexico, and I think Marshall should be able to get his hand raised and even out his UFC record when he takes on Silva.
(Pick: Marshall)
Wes Schultz vs. Damian Pinas
I’ll be interested to see if Schultz really gets the opportunity to test Pinas’ takedown defense here, but I have to side with “The Baba Yaga” to open his UFC account with another knockout-victory in this matchup.
(Pick: Pinas)
MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Mexico all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us as for live results and highlights on fight night.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.