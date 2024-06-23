UFC News: Conor McGregor Reveals Hope Amid Injury: 'I'm Ready To Go Again'
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) is finally making the rounds with MMA media to discuss his recently revealed toe injury, which has sidelined him from his UFC 303 main event fight with Michael Chandler, which was scheduled for next Saturday in Las Vegas.
McGregor, who will be 36 in under a month, is confident that his injury will only keep him away from the Octagon for at least three months. McGregor, who spoke in the cage at Bellator Dublin Saturday and backstage with Severe MMA, an Irish media outlet, said a new date for his return, ideally against Chandler, should be revealed soon.
"The UFC has been stellar,” McGregor said. “They’ve really gone above for me. I’m so grateful for that because I was in a dark place. Now, I’m all right. I’m coming. I’m all right. I’m getting there again. I’m ready to go again – soon enough. I’m just very appreciative of them assisting me. I’m sad for the fans that wanted the entertainment of the pay-per-view, of the press conference and the pay-per-view and the card and all. But look, it was just one of those damned things."
McGregor said that compromising an injury would not be in his best interest. He revealed to Bellator color commentator Dan Hardy, without getting into specifics, that he has competed while injured before.
McGregor said he would Ideally like to fight in August or September. UFC CEO Dana White said at the post-fight press conference after the conclusion of UFC Saudi Arabia that he'd rather not comment until he confirms and assures McGregor is 100 percent healthy.
McGregor and Chandler competed opposite one another as TUF 31 coaches in the spring of 2023, but due to McGregor's injury, acting roles and USADA complications, the fight has still not happened. If McGregor steps into the Octagon, it will have been over three years since his last UFC fight, still seeking his first win since Jan. 2020.
