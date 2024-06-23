UFC News: Dana White Chronicles First Saudi Arabia Event: 'It Was Amazing'
UFC CEO Dana White said he was pleased with the way his promotion's first event in Saudi Arabia went, despite the card's reshuffling with just days to go.
White, who said post-fight that he had never been to Saudi Arabia before the event, gave his thoughts on its performance and whether or not he sees plans in the region (excluding the UFC's annual trip to Abu Dhabi).
"Yeah, it was amazing," White said during UFC's ABC and ESPN+ post-fight show. "Obviously, our first time in the kingdom and my first time here. It was a great experience. We’re looking forward to the next one.”
The UFC and Saudi Arabia Are Already Outlining Plans For Their Next Card Together
According to White and Saudi Arabia's Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, the next event will be held sometime during the first quarter of 2025. Al-Sheikh, who has been instrumental in putting together major boxing events, including Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk in May, said he expects White to up the stakes of the event—adding more fans—and showcasing some of the UFC's premier female talent.
"First of all, I thank Dana [White]; I am shocked,” Al-Sheikh said. "I know the UFC has a lot of fans. But you see, this is changing my mind now. 12,000 fans till 1 a.m.. Now I am asking Dana, for the next card, we want 30,000 [fans]."
Adding more fans likely shouldn't be a problem for White and the UFC, considering they have done stadium shows in places like Canada and Australia over the past decade-plus, to name a few.
UFC 306, which is scheduled for the Sphere on Sept. 14, is expected to sponsored by Riyadh Season, marking the first of potentially many numbered pay-per-view events between the two parties.
As for the fights themselves, Robert Whittaker delivered a first-round finish against late-notice replacement Ikram Aliskerov, who suffered his first UFC loss. Meanwhile, Whittaker reaffirmed himself as the middleweight division's No. 1 contender and a potential backup in the absence of either Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August in Perth.
