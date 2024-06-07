UFC News: Dominick Reyes Feels ‘Forged in the Fire’ from Four-Fight Losing Skid
Dominick Reyes believes his conviction has hit an 'all-time high' ahead of his return to the Octagon.
After a slew of losses to some of the best fighters in the world (which began with a controversial decision against Jon Jones in 2020) the former UFC title challenger is back in the co-main event of UFC Louisville this weekend where he takes on former Glory kickboxer Dustin Jacoby.
Holding on to the #15 spot in the UFC Light Heavyweight division, Reyes enters his next fight as a +200 betting underdog with many questions poised to the "The Devastator" regarding if his confidence will ever be the same as it was when he was an undefeated title contender at 12-0 ahead of the meeting with Jones.
Going without a win since 2019, Reyes adopts a new mentality in the lead-up to UFC Louisville, choosing conviction over confidence.
"I think it's been equally focused on the mental and the physical," Reyes told Sportnet's Aaron Bronsteter. "I'm not worried about confidence anymore because I have my conviction. I've been forged in the fire. I've been in there with the best. I know who I am. At one point, I was kind of writing off my own accomplishments and my own journey and just being like...What have you done for me lately, kind of thing. I was kind of putting myself down instead of looking at who I am and how I got here. Instead of looking at the whole picture, I was looking at what's right in front of me.
"I think getting back to that and also strengthening my relationship with my Lord, Jesus Christ has been a big part of it as well," Reyes said of his Christian faith.
Reyes added that feelings of confidence are "fleeting" while conviction holds him to a higher standard, especially in his latest training camp for his next opponent Dustin Jacoby.
Looking to bounce back in a big way, Reyes believes he has "the pedigree to get me back to the top" of the UFC Light Heavyweight division after learning from losses to three former UFC Light Heavyweight Champions Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka as well as his last loss to Ryan Spann - who was just bounced from the rankings following a loss to Bogdan Guskov.
Will we see Dominick Reyes return to the win column this weekend?
