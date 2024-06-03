MMA Knockout

UFC News: Islam Makhachev Confirms Medical Rumors for UFC 302 Title Fight

Islam Makhachev confirms a debilitating infection.

Islam Makhachev has confirmed he struggled with a staph infection in the buildup to UFC 302.

The UFC rumor mill churned when pre-fight photos of the night's headlining fighters appeared to reveal a staph infection on Makhachev's leg. The Dagestani champ would later deny any problems with his camp, telling fans, "Nothing bother me and I will be ready 100 per cent..." at the UFC 302 pre-fight presser.

Now, speaking to UFC Eurasia in the aftermath of UFC 302, Makhachev confirmed the rumors of his staph infection. (h/t to Red Corner MMA for the translation)

"That photo went viral, I had a staph infection," Makhachev said. "It was bothering me a bit for a week or so when we arrived here in the US. It did distract me a little, so I didn't train, I had some rest to make sure it wouldn't get worse. I saw the doctors, I don't think it really affected me... We didn't even think about pulling out."

Benoit Saint-Denis fought Dustin Poirier with a staph infection
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This means Poirier has fought back-to-back fighters with staph infections, as Benoit Saint-Denis had staph on his forehead in their fight.

Is Makhachev's Staph a Commission Oversight?

The New Jersey Board of Control emphasizes several preventive measures for skin infections: proper hygiene practices, no sharing personal items, and trimmed nails. They also state a healthcare professional must clear athletes before competing. As Makhachev states, he saw a (presumably UFC) doctor and should have been cleared by the commission to fight.

As Makhachev's statement is word of mouth, it remains supposition and will remain so until a statement is released from an authoritative body.


