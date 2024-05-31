UFC 302: Islam Makhachev Talks GOAT Aspirations, Dispels Staph Infection Rumors
Islam Makhachev doesn't consider himself a GOAT fighter, yet.
A fighter's most coveted achievement in the UFC is double-championship status, holding two titles in separate divisions simultaneously. The list of champ-champs contains only four fighters: Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo. Makhachev plans to add his name to this list.
"I can be [the greatest fighter ever to compete], I know," Makhachev told Kevin Iole on May 29. "We [can] talk about this after when I take the second belt. Because to be in the best fighter of all the time, you have to do some more, you know? I feel I can."
Makhachev Shoots Down Staph Infection Rumors Ahead of UFC 302
Fans have expressed concern about the UFC 302 headliner after promotional images revealed a blemish on Makhachev's leg that resembles a staph infection. This flesh-eating bacteria has affected many UFC fighters in the past, and the image prompted scrutiny from fans and pundits alike, including Conor McGregor.
When asked about the rumors at the UFC 302 press conference, Makhachev assured fans not to worry, claiming, "Nothing is bothering me."
"Don't worry guys I have [had a very good] training camp. Nothing bother me and I will be ready 100 per cent Saturday night."- Islam Makhachev / UFC 302 presser
Makhachev fights Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 on June 1.
