UFC News: Jared Cannonier Reacts to 'Gut-Wrenching' UFC Louisville Stoppage
The conclusion of UFC Louisville on June 9 pleased nobody.
UFC News: Nassourdine Imavov Wins Louisville Main Event by Controversial Finish
Despite remaining on his feet, defending himself, and counterattacking Nassourdine Imavov, Jared Cannonier's main event in Kentucky will always be recorded as a TKO loss after referee Jason Herzog stopped the fight, seemingly prematurely.
While Herzog's decision is understandable, given that Cannonier was stumbling from one side of the octagon to the other, 'The Killa Gorilla' admits it feels less like a loss and more like something was taken from him.
Speaking to Ariel Helwani on June 10, Cannonier called the result "gut-wrenching":
"It's gut-wrenching to say the least," Cannonier remarked. "... I had to go back and rewatch the fight and really relive the whole thing all over again... It feels like the opportunity to do great things was pretty much stolen from me. As fighters we win or we lose and have to live with it and it's definitely not fun, doesn't get any easier every time. But it doesn't feel like I lost a fight I just feel like it was taken from me."
UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs. Imavov Official Scorecards
It's unfortunate for Cannonier, who was ahead on two judges' scorecards going into the fourth round. Had Cannonier lost the fourth round, the scores would have been 37-37, 37-37, and 37-39, meaning the fifth round would have decided the fight.
Jason Herzog Responds to Cannonier vs. Imavov Criticisms
In light of the controversy, Herzog responded to fans on X saying he'd "reevaluate":
A veteran of almost 1,000 officiated fights, it's incredibly rare to see Herzog on the receiving end of any backlash.
