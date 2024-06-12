UFC News: Jon Jones Flames Old Rival & Doubtful Fans in Latest Twitter Rant
Throughout Jon Jones' career, marked by numerous controversies outside the octagon, three fights stand out the most on his resume: Alexander Gustafsson 1, Thiago Santos, and especially Dominick Reyes.
'Bones'' 2020 title defense against Reyes was one of the most contentious results in UFC history, with two-thirds of media members scoring it for Reyes. The general public also leaned in favor of 'The Devastator,' with a majority scoring the first three rounds for Reyes.
Razor-thin margins and a late rally from Jones earned him the judges' decision, but many fans will always view the result with an asterisk. 'Bones,' however, remains resolute in his victory and recently took to Twitter to remind Reyes and his fans of this, especially in light of Reyes' recent win at UFC Louisville.
"What a claim to fame, almost beat Jon Jones," Jones wrote of Reyes' words from The MMA Hour. "Got full of myself and literally couldn't win another fight.
"Dominick, when you look back at our fight, I don't want you to ever question me or those judges," He continued in another Tweet. "Look at your own heart, your own endurance, you didn't do enough. The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you'll become."
Jones also took aim at doubtful fans, who were keen to remind him of the media scores.
"Now I vacated because everyone wanted the rematch?" He remarked. "I love you guys with your narratives. I poke people in the eyes, my arms are longer, I'm bigger than everyone else, I must pay the judge, I'm ducking, no one's in their prime when they fight me. Keep them coming."
The mentality of professional fighters and their ability to turn negatives into positives cannot be understated, as it's essential in such a solitary sport. Regardless, the Jones vs. Reyes debate will forever hold a place in the annals of UFC history.
