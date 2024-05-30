UFC News: Kamaru Usman Shoots Down Callout from Former Champ Rival
Kamaru Usman has respectfully declined a callout from former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.
UFC 304 News: Belal Muhammad Sends Chilling Warning to Leon Edwards
Usman and Blachowicz hinted at a double-champ fight during Usman's middleweight title reign. The two fighters squared off behind the scenes at UFC 276 in 2022, but it never came to fruition.
Well, times have changed, and neither Usman nor Blachowicz holds a major title in the organization. In a recent episode of his 'Pound 4 Pound' podcast, Usman lamented the failed fight, pointing out that he thought it was a favorable matchup at the time. Blachowicz was quick to reply on X, "If you still feel the same about it [Usman], let's go. I will be ready."
Kamaru Usman: Blachowicz Fight 'Does Nothing for Me'
Unfortunately for Blachowicz, Usman doesn't feel the same about it and respectfully declined the Polish fighter's callout in another appearance of Pound 4 Pound:
Ex-UFC Champ Plans MMA Return, Blames 'Whack' APEX Arena for Final Fights
"I'm no longer the champion," Usman said. "[Blachowicz] is no longer the champion so that fight makes absolutely no sense. It does nothing for me. If I go up there and I beat Jan Blachowicz, what does that do for me? Jan, big respect... I will happily decline."
Usman's words ring true, as Blachowicz doesn't hold the leverage he once did. Since losing the title in 2021, Blachowicz has gone 1-1-1, with two cancelled bouts and that one victory being a TKO by injury. Meanwhile, Usman's last performance saw him lose by thin margins against Khamzat Chimaev. Only two fights detached from his head kick loss to Leon Edwards, Usman could still barter a number one contender fight in two divisions, if not a big money fight against a big name.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.