UFC Perth: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Perth goes down tomorrow (May 2) at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Perth Fight Card Odds

Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena (+102) vs. Carlos Prates (-122)

Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush (+370) vs. Quillan Salkilld

(-485)

Tim Elliott (+164) vs. Steve Erceg (-198)

Marwan Rahiki (-700) vs. Ollie Schmid (+500)

Shamil Gaziev (+114) vs. Brando Pericic (-135)

Tai Tuivasa (-218) vs. Louie Sutherland (+180

Cam Rowston (-170) vs. Robert Bryczek (+142)

Junior Tafa (-218) vs. Kevin Christian (+180)

Jacob Malkoun (-1100) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+700

Colby Thicknesse (-135) vs. Vince Morales (+114)

Wes Schultz (+120) vs. Ben Johnston (-142)

Jonathan Micallef (-238) vs. Themba Gorimbo (+195)

Kody Steele (-192) vs. Dom Mar Fan (+160)

UFC Perth Moneyline Bets

Colby Thicknesse to Defeat Vince Morales (-135)

Colby Thicknesse during his UFC debut at UFC 312. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Morales’ second run with the UFC has been a difficult one, and as long as Thicknesse doesn't get caught in a submission he should be able to hand the veteran his fourth-straight loss here.

Wes Schultz to Defeat Ben Johnston (+120)

Schultz’ chin is a bit of a concern, but his wrestling ability could cause problems for the debuting Johnston if he gets to it right away.

Shamil Gaziev to Defeat Brando Pericic (+114)

Shamil Gaziev (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Gaziev has had an up-and-down run with the UFC but has beaten some solid competition during his career, and he feels like a fairly big step up for what will be Peričić’s third UFC outing.

UFC Perth Prop Bets

Robert Bryczek to Defeat Cam Rowston via KO/TKO/DQ (+275)

Brad Tavares (red gloves) fights Robert Bryczek (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Rowston does deserve to be favored here, but he had some scary moments in his last fight with Cody Brundage and is facing a veteran that also boasts quite a few knockouts on his record.

Kevin Christian to Defeat Junior Tafa via Submission (+400)

Tuco Tokkos, right, punches Junior Tafa during a UFC Fight Night heavyweight fight at Bridgestone Arena. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though Christian’s UFC debut wasn’t exactly the most inspiring performance, this prop is still a tempting one given that the blueprint for how to defeat Tafa has been out for quite a while at this point.

Gerald Meerschaert to Defeat Jacob Malkoun via Submission (+2000)

GeraldMeerschaert (red gloves) fights Deron Winn (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This is obviously a long shot, but if Malkoun sticks with his usual takedown-heavy gameplan then there will be lots of opportunities for Meerschaert to potentially grab his neck on the way down to the mat.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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