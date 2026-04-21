UFC Releases Jaw-Dropping UFC Freedom 250 Poster Featuring Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria

UFC Freedom 250 is set to commence Sunday, June 14, from the South Lawn in Washington, D.C. From the recently released renderings of the infrastructure to the actual fight card itself, anticipation is already beginning to build, as Alex Pereira vs. Cyril Gane and Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje top the seven-fight card in their respective title fights.

Some of the final pieces of the puzzle are beginning to take shape, too. Remaining tickets for the event's "Fan Fest" and fight watch party at The Elipse release Tuesday, in the final opportunity to secure a spot to attend the festivities (omitting going into the venue itself) free of charge.

The UFC unveiled the official poster for the event, which gives off an extremely patriotic vibe, oddly fitting for the event itself.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING



The official art for #UFCWhiteHouse is here!



Request tickets for the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest here: https://t.co/PDv2NBLAY7 pic.twitter.com/dQoSJt0AEP — UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2026

UFC CEO Dana White Shares Infrequent Change For UFC Freedom 250

Apr 18, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA; UFC CEO Dana White talks to the media after the fight between Gilbert Burns (red gloves) and Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White said the event will have some unique elements during the event itself that otherwise would not be part of a traditional show, both in-house and on television.

“Zac Brown is going to be playing that night, and for the first time in a long time, he will be doing the National Anthem,” White told Entertainment Tonight.

With the growing anticipation, White said it made sense to switch it up given the momentous occasion of America's 250th birthday.

“So we don’t do the National Anthem," White said. "So one of the things that drives me crazy about boxing is they have to sing two National Anthems and all the stuff before the fight starts, we’re an international business, we have people from everywhere."

But sometimes, adjustments are needed. This includes the utilization of the Oval Office for fighter entrances, though UFC executive Craig Borsari told the New York Post that certain unnamed fighters would partake (likely the headliners), while other entrance points would be utilized for the rest of the card.

"We could end up singing two National Anthems that are not even from this country, and the whole world is watching us, we’re in over a billion homes worldwide, so I don’t do it," White said. "This will be the first time in a very long time since UFC double digits that we’ve done the National Anthem."

UFC's Broadcast Plans Outside of Paramount+ Remain Mystery

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Although the poster indicates the event will stream on Paramount+, as has been standard since the deal began in January, it is unknown whether CBS will again be used as a linear driver to get fans to tune into the rest of the event from home. Thus far, the UFC has done so, most recently with UFC 327 earlier this month, airing the end of the prelims and the beginning of the main card.

For now, though, the countdown to fight week continues.