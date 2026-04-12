Dana White Beefs Up UFC Freedom 250 After Wild UFC 327 Heavyweight Fight

As is the case with every UFC event, the card is subject to change. The same is true for the UFC Freedom 250 event in Washington D.C. June 14, which also is a celebration of 47th U.S. President Donald Trump's birthday.

During UFC 327 Saturday night in Miami, FL, heavyweight Josh Hokit went to war with fellow contender Curtis Blaydes in one of the best fights in recent divisional history. Earning the decision win, Hokit, alongside Trump's ask of White, planted the seed for Hokit to make a quick turnaround and fight former UFC interim title challenger Derrick Lewis.

Barring anything unforeseen, Lewis vs. Hokit will be the seventh fight on a stacked card featuring the likes of Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, and Sean O'Malley, to name a few.

Dana White Adds Huge Fight To UFC Freedom 250

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White took to Instagram Live to announce the fight from his front-row seat at Kesaya Center, saying the fight had been made "10 minutes" after Hokit's victory and that both had agreed to the fight shortly thereafter.

As is possible almost semi-frequently, anything can happen in MMA, and it doesn't always mean the Octagon is the main culprit.

What is the case, though, is that sometimes, the fights that are least expected are made on a whim, which is exactly what happened here.

Lewis (29-13 MMA) has won three of his last five fights, whereas Hokit (9-0 MMA) will attempt to keep his undefeated record intact come fight night.

Speaking of the event from Washington D.C., more information was unveiled on the broadcast regarding the series of events set to take place all weekend long for those who plan to be there in-person.

UFC Freedom 250 Events Revealed

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; UFC CEO Dana White (left) talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Friday, the Lincoln Memorial will play host to the promotion's traditional pre-fight presser at 8 p.m. ET. The following day, a UFC X-like event will commence from The Elipse and will last nearly all afternoon, with activations all throughout the area.

Then, come fight night, UFC Freedom 250 will finally come to fruition with the seven-fight card, which features the aforementioned Blaydes-Hokit fight taking center stage amongst a star-studded card.

Tickets will be released to the general public nine days from now, as they will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis upon providing the necessary info to the UFC via a direct form.

Nonetheless, though, a countdown to the event is finally here, as the days continue to tick toward one of the biggest nights in promotional history.