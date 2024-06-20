UFC Star Michael Chandler Opens Door on Potential BMF Title Fight
Is Michael Chandler BMF material?
In light of Conor McGregor pulling out of the UFC 303 event and leaving Chandler on ice, some fans have suggested an alternative matchup for the former Bellator champ: Max Holloway.
After Chandler hinted at 'big things' in a June 20 tweet, a fan proposed a Chandler vs. Holloway matchup, and Chandler's response was short and simple.
Chandler vs. Holloway: The Fight to Make for a Late-2024 Super PPV?
Fans and pundits are uncertain whether McGregor will make a 2024 return at all, but there's been no bigger victim of this uncertainty than Chandler. He has been inactive since late 2022, chasing that McGregor white whale.
Chandler's five performances in the UFC are all-time great fights, especially against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Fans have been robbed of the chance to see more classic Chandler UFC performances, but a fight with Holloway could rectify that.
Holloway's star power couldn't be higher after his viral KO over Gaethje at UFC 300. The only caveat is his title contention at featherweight. Holloway is undisputedly the next challenger for Ilia Topuria's title if Alexander Volkanovski doesn't get a rematch. Holloway would be risking this status for a high-profile fight with Chandler.
Would you rather Holloway choose legacy and hold out for a Topuria title fight, or the money fight in Chandler?
