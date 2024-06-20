Exclusive: Arlene Blencowe on Layoff, Sinead Kavanagh Rematch at Bellator Dublin
Featherweight Arlene Blencowe (15-10 MMA, 8-6 Bellator) returns to the Bellator cage after a 14-month layoff, opposite Sinead Kavanagh (9-6 MMA, 6-6 Bellator) in a rematch nearly seven years in the making.
Blencowe won their first encounter by split decision in August 2017, the final win of a three-fight win streak. Since then, Blencowe has gone on to fight the best the sport has to offer, including two encounters against Cris Cyborg and fights against UFC veterans Leslie Smith and Sara McMann, to name a few.
Blencowe, 41, recognizes that she has accomplished a lot during her MMA career as a representative of Australian MMA and a long-time Bellator veteran.
In an interview with MMA Knockout’s Zain Bando, Blencowe said she looks forward to facing a familiar name and someone she eventually knew she’d cross paths with again.
Blencowe is seeking her first win since Nov. 2021, which was a unanimous decision against Pam Sorenson.
Bellator News: Two Title Fights Confirmed for September Champions Series Events
Arlene Blencowe Breaks Down Anticipation Around Rematch With Sinead Kavanagh
“To be fair, I was just excited to get a fight contract,” Blencowe said on June 12. “I didn’t care who it was or who I was fighting. So, I kind of, in the back of my mind, been expecting a rematch with Sinead. We fought seven years ago and she’s been one of the girls that has been at the top of the division.”
To prepare for Kavanagh, who is looking for her first win since Feb. 2023, Blencowe has enlisted the help of several training camps worldwide, including Jackson-Wink MMA, where she completed her final weeks of camp.
“I was able to get some good work in with the girls over there [in Europe] because they have a great stable of girls,” she said regarding the featherweight and lightweight landscape.
Blencowe kept herself busy outside the cage while nursing a knee injury and getting treatment. Once she suspected a fight announcement was due, she ramped up her regimen and focused on wrestling.
Blencowe did not disclose who she would like to fight next but said the Bellator-PFL acquisition has helped maintain a featherweight division when the UFC had failed to do just that.
“As I said, I’m not looking past next weekend,” Blencowe said. “That’s my first goal, and then we’ll see what’s next. There’s a couple of girls on the PFL roster I’d like to fight, but yes, hoping for a busy year.”
Remaining active in a crowded featherweight division begins with the Kavanagh rematch at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin, which kicks off live on MAX Saturday afternoon.
Bellator Champions Series Dublin Preview: Jackson vs. Kuramagomedov
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.