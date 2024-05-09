UFC: Stipe Miocic's New Timeframe for Jon Jones Fight: ‘Damn Right, I’m Gonna Wait'
Stipe Miocic is in for the long haul when it comes to fighting Jon Jones.
Last November, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was slated to meet Jones for the undisputed title at UFC 295 in New York City. Unfortunately, things didn't go according to plan as "Bones" withdrew from the bout after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during a training session.
In Jones' absence, top contenders Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich would fight for the newly-created interim heavyweight title with Aspinall coming out of UFC 295 with the crown. Regardless of there being another champion in the division, the UFC is apparently still holding out for a title fight between legends Jones and Miocic.
Arguably the greatest heavyweight of time, Miocic was given an immediate title shot last fall, all while coming off of a loss. Miocic has not fought since he was dethroned by the powerful Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 back in March 2021.
Nearing the end of his hall-of-fame career, it's title fight or bust for the 41 year-old.
"You’re damn right - I’m gonna wait," Miocic said of a fight with Jones on 'The Jaxxon Podcast'. "I don’t care. I want that fight... I've been there, done that. There's one guy on the radar."
It's been exactly 180 days (roughly six months) since Miocic was supposed to square off with Jones. Their title tilt has kept the heavyweight division stalled with Tom Aspinall potentially defending his interim title in a rare defense at UFC 304.
To make matters worse, many are left to believe that Jones vs. Miocic would serve as a retirement fight for both UFC stars. When asked about potentially hanging up the gloves his next time out, Miocic revealed that retirement's been on his mind since the very beginning.
"We'll see. I think I'm done after every fight since my first fight," Miocic added. "I'm like, 'Do I wanna do this?' Then, here I am again."
And here we are, waiting for a date for the next undisputed heavyweight title fight. Jones says he was offered a fight at UFC 300 but had to turn it down due to time constraints. Moving forward, Miocic provides an update on when we can see him fight Jones.
"They [UFC] were talking about July, but that passed. So, I'm thinking more probably November again in New York."
The UFC has not yet announced a return to New York City, but the premier promotion has touched down in 'The Big Apple' in recent years, including UFC 295 last November. Only time will tell if that's where Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will finally cross paths.
