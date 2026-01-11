UFC CEO Dana White uncovers unprecedented UFC White House logistics for June 14

The UFC remains in the planning stages of orchestrating perhaps its biggest event card when it heads to Washington D.C. Sunday, June 14 for its one-of-one White House event from the Oval Office.

It's unlike any other event for several reasons, but arguably the biggest is the fact that only 5,000 people can be physically in the venue, with the rest of the audience watching outdoors without a ticket (or a media credential for those covering the action on-site).

White sat down with CBS Mornings to go over what the week is shaping up to look like.

How Can UFC Fans Go To White House Fight?

"We literally just got done going through all the logistics of how to set it up there, how many people we can have,” White said. “It’s looking like we’ll have 5,000 people live on the White House lawn. It will be on the South Lawn, and then across the street is the park, it’s called the Ellipse, I think, and we can have 85,000 people there."

White had previously stated tickets would not go on sale to the general public, so it is unclear how the limited number of people will be chosen to go "in" or if the watch party for the 85,000 "outsiders" is going to be ticketed.

But, it does seem that despite much speculation, the event is going to move forward as initially teased.

“We’re basically going to take over D.C. that whole week with lots of different things for fight fans,” White said. “Then obviously a one-of-one event to be able to have it at the White House. The fighters will actually walk from the Oval Office to the Octagon.”

When Will Dana White Announce UFC White House Card?

White, who recently returned from a 10-day trip to Fiji, said he would have a clearer picture of the fight card's logistics after the initial Paramount+ events conclude.

"After Jan. 24, we'll start getting into the card," White told the 'Spinnin' Backfist MMA Show.'

White said some major hurdles the UFC was looking down the barrel at regarding whether it would happen were finally resolved.

"All the logistics are done," White said. "We know where we are. We know how many seats. We know what the rigging is going to look like. We know where the fighters are going to walk from. We know where they're going to be stationed."

Further info is going to become more concrete in the coming months. For now, though, Flag Day and President Donald Trump's birthday will be centered around the UFC.

