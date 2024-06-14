UFC Title Challenger Rips on Dricus Du Plessis: 'Easiest Path to Double Champ Status'
UFC welterweight title challenger Belal Muhammad is no longer amicable with middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.
'Remember The Name' rubbed du Plessis the wrong way after an interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin on May 23, where he remarked that lightweight champ Islam Makhachev would handily defeat du Plessis 'Right now'.
"I would never fight [Islam], 100%. But honestly he could go up to 185 and beat du Plessis right now..."
Muhammad: du Plessis is 'Easiest Path to Double Champ Status'
Du Plessis would react to Muhammad's comments by labelling him a 'loser' in an Instagram comment. Muhammad insisted he was trying to be nice, before returning fire, saying, "Dricus sucks after I beat Leon he'll be my easiest path to double champ status."
Muhammad extended his scathing review of 'Stillknocks' during his 'Remember The Show' appearance on June 13.
"I was trying to be nice about it [the Islam comments] but honestly du Plessis sucks..." Muhammad remarked. "Skill for skill I would dominate du Plessis. I don't think he's that good. I do think Islam would dominate him and out-grapple him."
Muhammad can vindicate himself at UFC 304, facing reigning champion Leon Edwards in the marquee rematch. With a victory, he'll be able to call his shots and, with the UFC's permission, start targeting the likes of du Plessis in the future.
