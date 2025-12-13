UFC Vegas 112: Royval vs. Kape full card, start time, odds, how to watch

For the final time this year, the UFC is sandwiched in during a busy Saturday night of college football, college basketball, the NBA and NHL to cap off the seven-year ESPN relationship and a 42-event schedule that began in Jaunary.

From the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a 13-fight card is topped by a critical flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape. Royval (17-8 MMA) and Kape (21-7 MMA) are both at critical stages in their quest for a title shot. Given the way Joshua Van beat Alexandre Pantoja to become the new UFC Flyweight Champion this past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 323, Royval vs. Kape could be a good sample size for the flyweight title picture next year.

Royval told select media members earlier this week he will do all he can to make it look easy against Kape.

"I said I'm going to fight this kid exactly how he wants me to fight him, and my corner strongly advised against that," Royval said about the fight with Van from earlier this year. "Maybe if the last 10 seconds doesn't happen, I win fighting his style. I don't know. That being said, I just need to go out there and make up for it and fight Manel Kape and show what I can do."

Royval added he wants to make a statement to leave no doubt he is worthy of a title shot against Van, or whoever the champion is by then.

Brandon Royval Makes Bold Prediction For UFC Vegas 112

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brandon Royval (red gloves) reacts after fighting Matheus Nicolau (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"I just want to walk him down," Royval said. "I just want to get in his face and put a leash on him and dog walk his a** all around that cage."

Royval's last win came in October of last year at UFC Vegas 98 against Tatsuro Taira by split decision, and he's won three of his last five entering the fight with Kape.

Meanwhile, Kape isn't letting Royval's comments get to him.

"Brandon Royval just beat Tatsuro Taira – he beat badly. Not just win, he beat," Kape said. "I'm gonna make Brandon Royval look easy. Who you think deserve the title shot? I don't even need to pass Tatsuro Taira to show that I'm better man than him. I'm gonna beat and make the guy that beat you look easy. So, there will be no denying."

Check out the betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, as the action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The UFC will take an extended break before its event schedule restarts with UFC 324 on Jan. 24 on Paramount Plus from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 112 Full Card + Odds

Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN2, UFC Fight Pass)

Brandon Royval (+230) vs. Manel Kape (-285), flyweight

Giga Chikadze (+270) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-340), featherweight

Cesar Almeida (+180) vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk (-218), middleweight

Melquizael Costa (-148) vs. Morgan Charriere (+124), featherweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-122) vs. Marcus Buchecha (+102), heavyweight

King Green (-192) vs. Lance Gibson Jr. (+160), 160-pound catchweight

READ MORE: UFC Fight Night free live stream results & highlights for Royval vs. Kape

Preliminary card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)

Joanderson Brito (-238) vs. Isaac Thompson (+185), featherweight

Neil Magny (+360) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (-470), welterweight

Sean Sharaf (+185) vs. Steven Asplund (-225), heavyweight

Melissa Croden (+114) vs. Luana Santos (-135), bantamweight

Allen Frye (+150) vs. Guilherme Pat (-180), heavyweight

Tereza Bledá (+154) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (-185), women's flyweight

More MMA Knockout News

• Dana White draws critical conclusion about Henry Cejudo's UFC 323 retirement

• UFC 324 adds two more top-ranked fighters to kick off new Paramount deal

• UFC fan favorite aims to end losing skid against towering KO artist at UFC 325

• UFC Champion Tom Aspinall shares scary update on eye injuries

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.