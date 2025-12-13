UFC Fight Night free live stream results & highlights for Royval vs. Kape

The UFC is home at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV tonight (December 13) for the promotion’s final event of the year.

The main event will see Brandon Royval and Manel Kape both try to put themselves in line to challenge newly-crowned UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van when they square off in a matchup that’s been booked three times and finally looks set to go ahead as the last UFC fight of 2025.

The co-main event features #15-ranked UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze taking on Kevin Vallejos, who is currently on a five-fight win streak that includes a pair of wins this year after joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series.

UFC Vegas 112 Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC Vegas 112 main card will see César Almeida welcome Cezary Oleksiejczuk to the UFC in what should be an entertaining striking battle. Morgan Charrière is set to try and halt Melquizael Costa’s four-fight win streak when they meet in a featherweight clash, and Marcus Buchecha will look to erase the memory of his disappointing UFC debut when he takes on Kennedy Nzechukwu.

In an unexpected matchup that was only announced this week, former Bellator star Lance Gibson Jr. will also make his promotional debut against longtime UFC lightweight King Green in a 160 lbs. catchweight bout that will open the night’s main card.

The prelims also feature several other fighters making their UFC debuts, most notably former Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov. The Ukrainian gets a solid first test in the UFC against Neil Magny, and top-ranked contenders Amanda Lemos and Gillian Robertson will also try to put themselves within striking distance of a title shot when they meet in a strawweight clash.

Other than the addition of Green vs. Gibson Jr., fight week for UFC Vegas 112 also saw Isaac Thomson step in for a short-notice debut against Joanderson Brito after Melsik Baghdasaryan withdrew from the card. All fighters scheduled to compete made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event.

The prelim action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.



UFC Vegas 112 Main Card (ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape



• Co-Main Event: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos



• César Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejzcuk



• Morgan Charrière vs. Melquizael Costa



• Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha



• King Green vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

UFC Vegas 112 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

• Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson



• Joanderson Brito vs. Isaac Thomson



• Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov



• Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund



• Luana Santos vs. Melissa Croden



• Allen Frye vs. Guilhereme Pat



• Tereza Bledá vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

