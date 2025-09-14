Ugly scenes at Noche UFC 3 after spinning elbow KO leads to post-fight attack
Noche UFC 3's main event between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva couldn't have delivered a better fight. The two Brazilian sluggers swung for the bleachers for most of their two rounds before a savage finish led to an unfortunate post-fight interaction.
Native Mexicans went 5-0 at Noche UFC 3, and Mexican-adopted Lopes made it 6-0 in the main event, delivering a 10-8 round in the opening frame, before enduring the storm and butchering Silva with a slick spinning elbow against the fence.
Diego Lopes slices and batters Jean Silva for a second round finish
Silva entered fifth gear in round two, hunting the finish with a heavy boxing attack. It would be his undoing as Lopes timed Silva's smothering offense with a glancing spinning elbow that dropped 'LORD' and caused him to leak blood like a faucet.
Jean Silva lashes out, hits Diego Lopes after Noche UFC 3 loss
After the fight was waved off, Lopes crouched next to his downed foe and began talking to the other corner. In his battered state, Silva interjected by pushing over the stool, rising to his feet, and punching Lopes in the back of the head as he walked away. UFC staff quickly restrained him.
The two featherweight stars squashed the beef eventually, shaking hands after the official result was announced.
What next for Jean Silva?
It might seem like a devastating loss and a bad look for Silva, but he was the No. 10-ranked featherweight taking on the No. 2-ranked. For now, he probably gets the benefit of the doubt, especially since he put in some good work before the stoppage.
His UFC title fight dreams have been dashed, but it's likely the promotion still positions him for higher-ranked fights in his next performance...
