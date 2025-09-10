Undefeated fighter that got rave review from Dana White booked to return at UFC 322
Undefeated UFC middleweight Baisangur Susurkaev is officially squeezing in at least one more fight before the end of the year.
The breakout star of this year’s season of Dana White’s Contender Series, Susurkaev earned a UFC contract when he stopped Murtaza Talha on what was an otherwise fairly lackluster Week 1 to kick off the 2025 edition of DWCS.
“Hunter” received a rave review from Dana White and made his UFC debut just a few days later at UFC 319. After submitting Eric Nolan at Chicago's United Center, Susurkaev is now booked to return at another major PPV event in November opposite Eric McConico.
Baisangur Susurkaev Faces Eric McConico At Madison Square Garden
Announced during the broadcast for Week 5 of DWCS, Susurkaev and McConico will meet in a middleweight bout on the prelims of UFC 322, which will take place on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Susurkaev will carry a perfect 10-0 record into his second UFC outing and his third fight in just a four-month span. The 24-year-old has only gone the distance once in his professional MMA career, and seven of his wins have come via first-round knockout.
Former Tuff-N-Uff standout McConico will have his work cut out for him when he tries to halt Susurkaev’s hype train at Madison Square Garden, but the 35-year-old is coming off his first Octagon victory against Cody Brundage after being knocked out by Nursulton Ruziboev in his promotional debut in February.
Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC 322
The UFC always makes an effort to stack its yearly PPV at Madison Square Garden, and UFC 322 features a massive headlining fight that will see Islam Makhachev attempt to claim a second UFC belt when he challenges Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena.
UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as Weili Zhang will try to become just the second female two-division champion in UFC history when she also moves up to flyweight for a matchup with Valentina Shevchenko.
Fans can expect that plenty of other significant fights will be added to UFC 322 in the coming weeks, and the UFC’s penultimate PPV card of the ESPN era is currently shaping up like this following the announcement of Susurkaev vs. McConico.
UFC 322 Fight Card
• Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev – For the UFC Welterweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Weili Zhang – For the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship
• Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez
• Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates
• Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico
