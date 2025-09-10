Dana White scoffs at PBS reporter after Canelo-Crawford purses get questioned
UFC CEO Dana White has been a busy man these days. But this Saturday may be one of his busiest yet.
There isn't just one event White is promoting Saturday. There are two, but it's safe to assume his priority remains with Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The fight, which has been dubbed the "Fight of the Century" and will be contested for the Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship, is more than a cookie cutter boxing match. It's a spectacle.
Netflix will serve as the global broadcaster for the event, eliminating the need for pay-per-view. While the fight is huge for business, legacy and the intrigue both fighters possess, several unanswered questions remain.
According to Salary Leaks, the purses for the Alvarez-Crawford fight have been revealed, but when Vegas PBS pressed White about the discrepancy between how much UFC fighters are paid compared to boxers, he doubled down.
Canelo Alvarez's Fight Is Dana White's Second Venture Into Boxing
"Everybody likes to throw the fighter pay [narrative] out there, yet nobody does their homework," White said. "It's just a fun little soundbite. Most of these guys that fight in boxing make 100 dollars a round. Some guys will fight for a title and make $15,000."
White was blunt about the TKO/Zuffa Boxing model.
"These guys that fight in my league, they're gonna get paid," White added.
As for Saturday's fight, the report indicates Alvarez will get $120 million, while Crawford could earn upwards of $12 million. Crawford told "Ring Champs" his guaranteed amount.
“I got $10 million for that fight [with Alvarez],” Crawford said
Dana White Clarifies Excitement For Canelo-Crawford
This isn't White's first venture into the boxing space, as much as he likes to claim it is. White helped promote Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in conjunction with Mayweather Promotions, Showtime Sports and McGregor Sports and Entertainment in Aug. 2017. The event garnered 4.3 million domestic pay-per-view buys according to ESPN, with Mayweather coming away victorious.
In a press release officially confirming Alvarez-Crawford, White stated how much it meant to him to promote the fight.
“Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley,” White's statement read.
“Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once-in-a-lifetime fight. Live on Saturday, Sept. 13, streaming globally on Netflix, two of the greatest boxers in the sport will meet in a historic fight from Las Vegas.”
