World-class heavyweight grappler debuts at UFC Abu Dhabi
One little known UFC debutant is flying under the radar at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend.
The July 26 Fight Night has plenty to look forward to, from the middleweight title eliminator between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder at the top of the bill, to former bantamweight champ Petr Yan fighting the new guard in Marcus McGhee on the co-main.
However, keen-eyed fans will spot a heavyweight debutant in the very first prelim, featuring a world-class grappling talent looking to send shockwaves through the big man division.
UFC welcomes Marcus Buchecha to heavyweight division at UFC Abu Dhabi
Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is the latest fighter to grace the UFC's heavyweight division. He fights Martin Buday in the opening prelim fight of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Buchecha, 35, isn't just a new signee, he's a world-class BJJ practitioner and widely regarded as one of the greatest BJJ athletes of all time. The Brazilian giant has rubbed shoulders with Gordon Ryan, Roger Gracie, and Leandro Lo, and a host of legendary grappling names.
Buchecha has a professional grappling record of 128-13-1, with two ADCC gold medals and ten IBJJF championships.
In MMA, Buchecha has a 5-1 record, dropping a tight decision to ONE heavyweight champion Oumar Kane. Otherwise, he has finished all his fights.
Buchecha is certainly one to watch this weekend. He faces a stiff test in Martin Buday, a hulking, plodding heavyweight with relatively good cardio. Buday serves as a good litmus test for any fighter looking to break into the rankings.
