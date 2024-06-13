WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Predictions: Does Drew McIntyre Leave With Gold?
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 goes down this weekend, which means it's time for the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated predictions.
Glasgow, Scotland is the destination for WWE's upcoming PLE. The company has seen great success with its international shows in terms of business and crowd reactions. Clash at the Castle doesn't figure to be an exception, and a raucous crowd is all but guaranteed for the Saturday afternoon show.
All five matches set for the card will have championship gold at stake. That includes home country favorite Drew McIntyre challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. We'll also get to see Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed WWE Championship at stake against AJ Styles in an I Quit Match.
Without further delay, let's get into our WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Predictions.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Picks: 5 Titles on the Line
Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - for the World Heavyweight Championship
Cody Rhodes may be the biggest active star in WWE today, but the spotlight is all on Drew McIntyre in Glasgow this Saturday. WWE has done a good job making fans believe there might be a chance CM Punk appears to cost McIntyre the match, otherwise this would be an easy slam dunk pick for "The Scottish Warrior" to win.
At one point, Punk even mentioned hiding in a bowl of haggis in Glasgow, which would indicate that Punk could very well make an appearance. The problem I would have with this scenario is that Punk would be booed by the fans in Glasgow despite being a babyface, but under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's "New Era" that may not be so much of a concern.
As much as I'd like for Priest to hold on to the title given how strong his character has been, I'm still going with McIntyre to get his feel-good moment.
Prediction: Drew McIntyre
I Quit Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles - for the Undisputed WWE Championship
I feel the stipulation here kind of gives away the finish of the match. On the flip side, WWE gets to tell the story that Cody Rhodes never gives up, much like John Cena. I expect a table spot or two, a bevy of weapons, and involvement from The O.C. in this one.
Ultimately, Rhodes won't quit but Styles will. If this match is anything like their instant classic at Backlash last month, we're in for another banger.
Prediction: Cody Rhodes
Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven - for the WWE Women's Championship
It's good to see Piper Niven in a high-profile spot where she belongs, even if it's just for Bayley to conquer one giant before having to face another. The story WWE wants to tell here is that Bayley can overcome a significant size disadvantage before she inevitable puts her championship on the line against Nia Jax at SummerSlam.
I'm expecting a solid match here with the potential to be great. These are two seasoned veterans who know what they're doing and I'm expecting a good one before Bayley ultimately scores the pin.
Prediction: Bayley
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
WWE has been heavily teasing Otis turning on Chad Gable. I think it happens at Clash at the Castle. What I'm unsure about is the finish because I don't think Gable is winning the Intercontinental Championship until he aligns with The Creed Brothers. I suppose it's possible that could happen in Glasgow, but I think WWE will save that for an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Another loss for Gable might kill interest in yet another match with Sami. Despite this being a WWE PLE in under "Triple H's" watch, I'm not ruling out a DQ finish with Otis putting his hands on Gable, but I think Chad will eat the pin and his out will be that Otis cost him the match.
Prediction: Sami Zayn
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn - for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn didn't exactly look like much of a threat to the women's tag team gold when they lost to Stark and Baszler clean this past Monday. In fact, Fyre and Dawn haven't looked strong since their initial attack on Belair and Cargill, and it's to the point where you'd almost think they're the ones walking away with the gold.
I don't think that's going to happen.
It's clear that WWE likes having Belair and Cargill working together and there's no need to take the titles off them going into SummerSlam unless the two are going straight into a feud. I think it's too early for that.
Prediction: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
