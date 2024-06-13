WWE Provides Storyline Injury Update on Popular Monday Night Raw Superstar
WWE has issued a storyline injury update on a Monday Night Raw superstar.
This past Monday, WWE ran an angle that saw Bron Breakker hurl Ricochet head-first into a production truck. The son of a dog-faced gremlin proceeded to slam "The Future of Flight" onto a car, shattering the windshield.
During the WWE Raw broadcast, play-by-play commentator Michael Cole urged fans to keep it locked on social media for an update on Ricochet. WWE has since followed through with the latest on this injury angle.
WWE Updates Fans on Ricochet's "Injury"
On the official X account of WWE, the company alerted fans that Ricochet has suffered "upper body injuries," and will not be in action for the foreseeable future.
Prior to the injury segment, PWInsider reported that Ricochet notified WWE that he did not plan on renewing his contract, which reportedly expires in July. Following the angle on Monday Night Raw, the outlet followed up with a report claiming internal discussions have gone on in regards to whether or not the company wants to give Ricochet one last appearance to capitalize on his buzz.
Recently, AEW founder Tony Khan was asked about Ricochet's upcoming contract expiration with WWE. The AEW boss said he'd rather not speak on someone under contract elsewhere.
Heavy speculation has run rampant online with the belief that Ricochet will join AEW. Of course, it's not impossible for WWE to make a play to keep Ricochet on the roster at the 11th hour.
