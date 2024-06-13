Lineup, Dates, & Times for WWE Superstar Appearances at Fanatics Fest NYC 2024
A full list of WWE superstars attending Fanatics Fest NYC this summer has been revealed.
The festivities will be held inside the Jacob Javits Convention Center from Aug. 16 through the 18th. A slew of major names in the sports world such as legendary NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Payton Manning, and Eli Manning will be in attendance.
MLB legends Derek Jeter and David Ortiz will also be attending, as well as NBA icons Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant. In addition to those big names, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be a part of Fanatics Fest NYC as well.
So, how about current active superstars on the WWE roster? Well, it's a loaded lineup.
WWE Superstars Invade Fanatics Fest NYC 2024
Overall, Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 is stacked with major names, and there is no expectation when it comes to the list of WWE talent scheduled for the big summer weekend. Stars such as CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and many more will be in attendance.
Here's a look at the full list of WWE superstars set for Fanatics Fest NYC 2024, as well as the date and times they are scheduled for.
- Jey Uso: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- CM Punk: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- LA Knight: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- Paul Heyman: Saturday, August 17 – Panel Participation
- Charlotte Flair: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- Bianca Belair: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- Jade Cargill: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- Liv Morgan: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- The Miz: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- Drew McIntyre: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- Rey Mysterio: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops
- Bayley: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops
There are a bevy of ticket options on the official Fanatics Events website. Options range from $20 tickets for kids on Sunday to premium packages. General admission tickets are $50 each day.
