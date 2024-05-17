WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul Contract Signing
WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight will feature some more quarterfinal matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, and we've got a preview.
There will be four quarterfinal matches this evening, two for the King of the Ring 2024 and two for the Queen of the Ring 2024. Before we discuss the participants in those matches, let's talk about the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his next title challenger, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. The two will meet at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE in a Champion vs. Champion match on May 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Before the two champions collide, Rhodes and Paul will be involved in a contract signing tonight.
WWE SmackDown Preview - More King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Quarterfinal Matches
Now, let's get to those KOTR and QOTR quarterfinals. On the men's side we will see Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga of The Bloodline. The winners will advance to the semifinals next week.
Those who emerge victorious during tonight's Queen of the Ring 2024 quarterfinals will also be moving one step closer to being crowned. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair will go one-on-one with Tiffany Stratton. The other half of the female tag team champions, Jade Cargill, will also be in quarterfinal action against Nia Jax.
The blue brand is being held inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL tonight.
Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout will be bringing you live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back on our homepage for all the live results and video highlights.
