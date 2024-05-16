Brock Lesnar News: Former WWE Champion Wants to Rekindle Lost Rivalry
Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, but one current Monday Night Raw superstar is willing to restore the ill-fated start to their rivalry.
The seeds were planted for a feud between Brock Lesnar and the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, GUNTHER. The two had a faceoff and exchanged strikes during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The two didn't meet at WrestleMania 39, however, as GUNTHER had an instant classic with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, while Lesnar went one-on-one with Omos.
Reports suggested that GUNTHER vs. Lesnar was the plan for WrestleMania 40, but that was derailed after Brock was reportedly the unnamed wrestler who asked Vince McMahon for explicit photos and video of former WWE employee Janel Grant, who has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE for alleged trafficking and sexual abuse.
GUNTHER Open to Facing Brock Lesnar in Future
It is unclear when or if Brock Lesnar will return to WWE TV. If he does, then GUNTHER would like to get the lost rivalry going, he told the Daily Mail. "The Ring General" confirmed he heard rumblings that he was set to face Lesnar.
"Of course, I heard something about it," he said. "I always saw Brock as my final boss."- GUNTHER
GUNTHER also said he and Lesnar have had a similar path of destruction inside the WWE ring. If the opportunity presents itself, GUNTHER is more than willing to go one-on-one with "The Beast."
"I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division. And Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company. So I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that you've got to get in the ring with that guy.
"We'll see if there's a chance for it to happen again. I'm more than up for it. How the situation is exactly right now, I'm really not that informed about it, to be honest. I think we had that one face off in the Royal Rumble, the reaction that was there and that was a confirmation for me."
Perhaps all hope isn't lost for the match. Back in March, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio speculated that WWE is waiting for the Janel Grant story to "blow over" before bringing Lesnar back on TV.
