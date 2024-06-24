WWE & Indiana Sports Corp Bringing WrestleMania & Other Massive Shows to Indianapolis
WWE has dropped some major news regarding future events in Indianapolis.
The company and Indiana Sports Corp have come together to bring three huge events to Lucas Oil Stadium. In an announcement video featuring WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, it was revealed that the first big stop in Indy will be the 2025 Royal Rumble show, which will be held on February 1st.
WrestleMania and SummerSlam will follow in future years.
WWE and Indiana Sports Corp Score Huge Deal
It's no secret that WWE is the hottest ticket in wrestling at the moment. The company has seen huge success due to compelling television, and Indianapolis clearly wanted in on the action. Night two of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia broke the all-time gate record for wrestling shows.
While WrestleMania is the biggest annual wrestling event, the Royal Rumble and SummerSlam shows can also be quite lucrative. WWE had its highest grossing and most viewed Royal Rumble show in 2023, which was held inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
In addition, WWE has also confirmed that Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT will have shows in Indianapolis in the buildup to the three major PLEs.
Dates for WrestleMania and SummerSlam in Indianapolis were not announced.
