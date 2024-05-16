WWE Monday Night Raw Talent Out of Action Following Injury Angle on NXT
WWE is claiming that one member of the Monday Night Raw roster is out of action following an injury angle on NXT.
This past Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT ended with the return of Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang). The trio assaulted Ivar, former North American Champion Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs backstage.
WWE is now blaming the attack on Ivar's injury, and he's now likely out of the NXT North American Championship picture for now.
Ivar Out of Action "Indefinitely" Following Attack on WWE NXT
WWE has delivered an update on Ivar following the segment that closed out NXT this week. The company is claiming that the Monday Night Raw superstar will be missing ring time due to the assault.
BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, @Ivar_WWE has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely.- WWE's official X account
Whether Ivar is legitimately injured and this angle is a way to cover for it, or if this is all part of the story remains to be seen. One would certainly hope that Ivar is fine given that his tag team partner Erik has been sidelined for months due to a neck injury. There's also the litany of injuries on the WWE roster and wrestling as a whole, and another one wouldn't be ideal.
Ivar was headed for a triple threat match against Wes Lee and Josh Briggs to determine the number one contender for Oba Femi's North American Championship. Could his replacement be a member of Gallus?
