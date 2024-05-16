Major Update on WWE NXT Time Slot & Night with CW Network Switch This Fall
The day and time slot for WWE NXT on the CW Network have been made official.
The USA Network has been the home of NXT since 2019, but change is coming this fall. The next generation of superstars, along with some seasoned veterans will be making their way to the CW Network. With the move, many wondered if WWE NXT would be switched to a new night and perhaps even a new time slot.
Well, fear not, as the CW Network has announced its schedule for fall 2024.
WWE NXT Stays on Tuesday Nights, Keeps Time Slot
The good news for fans of WWE NXT is that the only major change coming to the weekly developmental show will be the network. The CW has announced that NXT is sticking to Tuesday evenings in the 8-10 p.m. ET time slot.
Things are heating up on the NXT brand now that popular rising star Trick Williams is the NXT Champion. He's currently involved in a storyline with Lash Legend and The Meta-Four. There's also the big return of the Gallus faction. Stablemates Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang ambushed Wes Lee, Ivar, and Josh Briggs to end this past Tuesday's episode of NXT.
There will also be a major twist involving a recent pairing of a main roster superstar and an NXT talent, but we'll save you from spoilers on that one.
