WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Advances to King of The Ring 2024 Semifinals
The time has come for more quarterfinal matches in the King and Queen of the Ring 2024, and they will take place on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout will be bringing you the latest updates throughout Friday Night SmackDown, which emanates from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. All you have to do is keep refreshing this page beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
In addition to the quarterfinal matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will make their Champion vs. Champion match official for the May 25th PLE event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. "The American Nightmare" holds the Undisputed WWE Championship, while "The Maverick" is the United States titleholder.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW - CODY RHODES VS. LOGAN PAUL CONTRACT SIGNING
WWE SmackDown Results Featuring Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Quarterfinals
Randy Orton and Carmelo Hayes are scheduled to collide in quarterfinal action tonight. Can "The Viper" make it to the semifinals, or is Camelo really "Him?" Plus LA Knight meets the dangerous Bloodline member Tama Tonga for a spot in the King of the Ring semifinals.
The stakes are just as high in the Queen of the Ring quarterfinals. Jade Cargill goes one-on-one with Nia Jax Fans will recall it was Jade who eliminated Nia from the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. Cargill's tag team partner Bianca Belair will go toe-to-toe with Tiffany Stratton.
WWE SmackDown Results (May 17, 2024)
LA Knight and The Bloodline were shown arriving to the arena in split screen, as were Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, and Randy Orton and Carmelo Hayes. Cody Rhodes was also shown entering the building.
Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton - Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match
The two engaged in a shoving match before Stratton slapped Bianca in the face. She then pulled down Bianca by her braids. Bianca did a kip-up and slapped Tiffany right back.
Bianca landed a tilt-a-whirl gutbuster, but she was selling her left knee. Stratton again tried pulling Bianca's hair near the apron, and Bianca's leg got caught in the ropes. Stratton that slapped Belair's knee into the ring steps going into the first ad break.
Stratton had a leg submission on Bianca, but Belair reached the bottom rope. Belair hit a fallaway slam. Belair hit a spinebuster for a two-count.
Bianca went for KOD, but Tiffany landed on her feet. Stratton went for her handstand elbow, but Bianca turned it into a German suplex.
When the referee distracted, Tiffany hit a thumb to the eye. She then hit a sliding clothesline for a near fall. Tiffany went for Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Belair cut her off and hit KOD for the win.
Winner: Bianca Belair
After the match, Belair told Cathy Kelley that while her knee is injured she still plans on winning the Queen of the Ring.
Logan Paul went to open Nick Aldis' office door, when LA Knight popped out. Logan and Knight had an intense staredown.
Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Jade Cargill. Jade Nia is just in her way. Bianca then showed up and Jade asked Belair if her knee is fine.
Solo Sikoa was with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in the back. Paul Heyman asked Solo if he spoke with Roman Reigns today, Solo responded by saying, "All the time."
Cathy Kelley spoke to LA Knight, who said he will introduce Tama Tonga to the BFT. He was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes who said he'd give Knight the privilege to welcome him to SmackDown. Knight responded to Carmelo, saying that he has a long way to go before he reaches his level of stardom.
LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga (w/Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Tonga Loa) - King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match
Tama went right after his opponent, but Knight countered him with strikes. Tama locked in a sleeper hold, but LA Knight slammed him down to the mat. "We want Roman" chants rained down.
Knight stomped Tama in the corner multiple times before landing a running knee. Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa stood on the apron to distract Knight, allowing Tama to send him into the ring post.
Knight slammed Tama's head on the ring apron multiple times. Knight hit a pop-up powerslam, followed by an elbow. He looked for BFT, but Tonga Loa pulled his brother out of the ring. Knight hit a baseball slide on Tonga Loa.
Knight dared Solo to take a clean shot, but the distraction allowed Tama to hit a Complete Shot for the win.
Winner: Tama Tonga
Carmelo talked trash to LA Knight for losing to Tama Tonga, and Knight shoved him in response.
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was in the ring for the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul. Logan entered with an entourage.
Cody asked Logan what happened on this day 32 years ago. Rhodes said it was 32 years ago to the day of WarGames 1992. He said he knows this is because he's a fan of professional wrestling unlike Logan. He called Paul a tourists who is just passing through.
Paul said he didn't arrive to hear Cody Rhodes talk, he's only here to sign a contract. Logan was going to sign the contract, but he ripped it up. He said his match with Cody shouldn't have his United States Championship on the line.
Paul had his own lawyer draw up a contract where it states that only the Undisputed WWE Championship would be at stake. Nick Aldis said he's had enough of Logan Paul and his entourage. Cody said he can handle the situation before Aldis gets angry.
Logan Paul said Cody hasn't earned a shot at the U.S. title. Rhodes got heated and said the honeymoon with Logan is over. He said Mike Tyson is going to knock Logan's brother Jake out. Rhodes signed the contract and ducked Logan's cheap shot attempt. Cody then took out a member of Paul's crew with a powerbomb onto a table.
Nia Jax told Cathy Kelley that she will be the 2024 Queen of the Ring.
Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax - Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals Match
Jade was disqualified after blocking a steal chair shot and hitting Nia with the weapon. The two brawled after the match and had to be separated. Before the DQ finish, Nia Jax disrespected the daughter of Jade, who was sitting in the front row.
Winner via DQ: Nia Jax
DIY vs. Angel and Berto (w/ Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez)
WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under were guest commentators. IDIY hit stereo planchas on the outside. Angel and Berto gained momentum going into the break.
Ciampa and Berto exchanged suplex reversals, which ended with Ciampa sending Berto crashing to the canvas. Gargano hit his slingshot spear on Berto and a suicide dive on Angel.
With Gargano on the top rope, Elektra Lopez crotched Johnny Wrestling, but referee Jessika Carr ejected her and Santos Escobar. DIU Hit Meet in the Middle on Berto for the win.
Winners: DIY
Commentators Corey Graves and Wade Barrett acknowleged the QR codes with mysterious messages over the last several weeks.
Bryon Saxton interviewed AJ Styles, who said he will discuss his future with Nick Aldis next week.
Bayley's interview with Byron Saxton was quickly cut off by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Bayley issued a challenge for next week.
Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes - King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match
Carmelo went low on Orton's injured leg. He then slapped Randy on the back of the head. Orton responded by sending him crashing into the ring post. Orton went to backdrop Carmelo onto the announce table, but Hayes raked his eyes.
Orton ended up giving Carmelo Hayes three backdrops onto the announce table before the commercial break.
Hayes got back in the fold when he attacked Orton's leg. He avoided a powerslam at first, but he attempted Orton's own Punt Kick, but was countered y the inevitable powerslam. Orton went for the draping DDT, but Carmelo kicked "The Viper's" knee. Hayes hit First 48 on Orton for a two-count.
Carmelo went for Nothing but Net, but Orton got out of the way. Randy then connected with the draping DDT. Orton measured Carmelo for the RKO, but Hayes rulled him up for a near fall.
Hayes went for a springboard clothesline, but Orton countered with a perfect RKO for the victory.
Winner: Randy Orton
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TALENT OUT OF ACTION FOLLOWING INJURY ANGLE ON NXT
After the match, The Bloodline made their way out. Orton grabbed a mic and said it's time for Tama Tonga to realize who he's dealing with.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.