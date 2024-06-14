WWE SmackDown Spoilers: Live Results Ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is being held in Glasgow, Scotland this afternoon, which means we've got spoilers brewing before the show airs on FOX via tape delay.
The show is set to feature a heated grudge match between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Sikoa will have Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa at ringside, so it'll be interesting to see if KO has backup. If not, he could be in for a brutal beatdown.
We'll also see the final push before the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle 2024. Following AJ's fake retirement stunt, it'll be put up or say "I Quit" during tomorrow's PLE. What do Rhodes and Styles have planned one day before the big title showdown?
All of this and more will be covered in our spoiler-filled edition of the Friday Night SmackDown results.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers (June 14, 2024)
Queen of the Ring 2024 winner Nia Jax will be in action, going one-on-one with Michin. The two have traded barbs backstage and now they'll get to trade fists.
There will also be singles action between Naomi and Chelsea Green. Chelsea snuck in a pin on Naomi during last week's episode of SmackDown thanks to Piper Niven. Will Green feel the glow in Glasgow?
Plus, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY will be today's guests on "The Grayson Waller Effect."
Live coverage of WWE SmackDown spoilers will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Be sure to keep refreshing this page for updates throughout the international broadcast this afternoon.
WWE SmackDown Results (June 14, 2024)
Bayley made her way out to be in Naomi's corner for her match against Chelsea Green. Chelsea and Piper made their way out. Green said she'll defeat Noami tonight and then Niven will defeat Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024.
Naomi (w/Bayley) vs. Chelsea Green (w/Piper Niven)
Chelsea called for a timeout on the outside. Noami went for a suicide dive, but she ate a palm strike for her efforts.
Green pinned Naomi and attempted to use the ropes for leverage, but Bayley shoved her off. Bayley and Piper Niven were jaw-jacking outside.
Naomi was able to pin Green off the distraction.
Winner: Naomi
Baron Corbin thanked SmackDown GM Nick Aldis for giving him an opportunity. Legado Del Fantasma intervened and Aldis said the faction is lucky they're allowed in the building after attacking Apollo Crews.
Santos Escobar said he'll handle the fine. Santos said he'll be the one facing Apllo in the ring tonight.
The WWE crew was setting up the ring for "The Grayson Waller Effect."
DIY tried causing a rift between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Gargano rolled footage of Waller pulling Theory in harm's way last week.
DIY suggested challenging A-Town Down Under for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Waller popped Gargano in the face after saying Theory is being used. Theory shoved Waller out of the way and ate a kick from Gargano.
Waller checked on Theory, but didn't take the bullet for him when Ciampa landed a knee.
The Street Profits met up with Kevin Owens and let him know they have his back. B-Fab also said she has KO's back.
Bayley was backstage with Naomi. Blair Davenport mocked Naomi before Chelsea Green showed up. Piper Niven then rammed into both Naomi and Bayley.
Santos Escobar (w/Legado del Fantasma) vs. Apollo Crews
Baron Corbin ran down to even the odds. He took out members of Legado del Fantasma outside. Angel and Berto eventually returned to go after Corbin.
This distracted the referee, allowing Elektra Lopez to shove Crews off the top rope, allowing Santos to sneak in a rollup pin for the win.
Winner: Santos Escobar
Andrade, Cedric Alexander, Ashante Thee Adonis, and Pretty Deadly were in the crowd.
Cody Rhodes made his way out and said Styles is starting to look like the guy who doesn't know when to let it go.
AJ Styles and The O.C. made their way out. Styles said it was too easy to get "The American Nightmare" riled up. The crowd sang for Cody Rhodes.
Rhodes told Styles to leave "Horace and Jasper" behind and face him man-to-man inside the ring. Styles entered the ring alone.
Styles said Rhodes quit WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and the company he helped start. He said when the going gets tough Cody Rhodes gets going.
Rhodes said he's made big decisions in his career. He said he's never been afraid to walk away to chase something greater. He said AJ quit on himself. Rhodes said Styles pretended to be Mark Henry for a night.
Styles said he'll do whatever it takes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Cathy Kelley was backstage with The Street Profits and B-Fab. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attacked The Street Profits before Nick Aldis and WWE officials intervened.
A video package played showcasing Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler claiming they'll win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024.
Tiffany Stratton was on commentary for the following match.
Nia Jax vs. Michin
Michin hit Eat Defeat early, sending Jax to the outside. Michin pushed Jax into the ring post. Stratton hurled water in Michin's face. Michin tossed Stratton over the announce table.
Jax took down Michin and hit the Annihilator for the three.
Winner: Nia Jax
KO walked out of the trainer's room and told Jackie Redmond that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won't be able to help him tonight against the "Bootleg Bloodline."
