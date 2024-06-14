WWE Officials Reportedly Thrilled With Debut of a New Character for Rising Star
It appears WWE is quite pleased with how one superstar's character change was presented.
In the wrestling industry it's important for onscreen talent to adapt. John Cena went from the "Prototype" to an entertaining rap gimmick before becoming the biggest wrestling star of his era. With the NXT developmental system in place, WWE has the option of taking more chances with talent to see what hits.
In the case of Wendy Choo's new darker gimmick, WWE officials reportedly believe the first impression was a strong one.
Wendy Choo's New Character Gets Praise From WWE Officials
When WWE first aired vignettes teasing the return Wendy Choo, fans weren't expecting a drastic change to her character. Things changed when the final video saw a reflection of Choo with a new look signaling a more serious and dark gimmick was on the horizon.
Choo made her in-ring return on the June 11th episode of WWE NXT, defeating Brinley Reece. Corey Brennan of Fightful reports that WWE is "very happy" with the presentation of Choo's new character as well as the fan reaction.
Time will tell what's in store for Wendy Choo in terms of her first big feud under this new persona, but the report is surely good news for her given that NXT officials seem to be high on the change. Choo had missed several months of action due to an injury, but NXT fans certainly haven't forgotten about her.
