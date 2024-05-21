WWE WrestleMania 40 Winner The Rock Looks Unrecognizable in The Smashing Machine
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is hard at work with the filming of The Smashing Machine underway, and someone ought to give the makeup artist a raise.
A24 has released an image of The Rock during a scene in the upcoming biopic. With Johnson playing the role of former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr, "The Great One" had to undergo some changes in the makeup room. The result is a version of The Rock that is just about unrecognizable with the exception of a similar hairstyle he donned during the "Attitude Era."
Let's take a took at Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine.
The Rock Takes on New Look in The Smashing Machine
The first image released of The Rock playing the role of Mark Kerr has surfaced, and some are saying "The Brahma Bull" looks more like Ken Shamrock.
Johnson had been a big part of WWE TV in the buildup to WrestleMania 40. He teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of "The Grandest Stage of Them All." On the April 8th episode of Monday Night Raw, The Rock revealed that he has to step away from WWE programming to begin filming for The Smashing Machine.
Many expect The Rock to return at some point before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Many have speculated whether or not it'll be The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns in "Sin City," but with Johnson's busy schedule it's anyone's guess when he'll make his return.
