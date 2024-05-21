Incoming WWE Star Giulia Suffers Injury Two Months Before Reported NXT Debut
One WWE superstar who is reportedly set to join the company full-time this summer has been injured.
WWE fans have been clamoring for the debut of former Stardom headliner Giulia. The former World of Stardom Champion currently performs under the recently launched Marigold promotion in Japan. The plan is for her to wrap up some dates in the early stages of the promotion before joining the NXT brand officially.
Unfortunately, Giulia has suffered an injury during the inaugural Marigold event.
WWE-Bound Superstar Giulia Suffers Injury
The official English X account of Marigold has announced that Giulia has a fractured right wrist. As a result, she will not be able to perform on the Hana Kimura tribute show on May 23rd. A wrist fracture isn't an injury that needs a substantial amount of recovery time, but it's obviously not ideal for the Japanese star.
At this time, there is no word on whether or not the injury could push back plans for her WWE NXT debut. If it does play a factor, fans should still expect Giulia to make her way to a WWE ring this year barring another setback. Back in April, Fightful's Corey Brennan reported that Giulia had been expected to debut at the NXT Heatwave show on July 7th.
Giulia teamed with Utami Hayashishita to take on Saree and Bozilla in the inaugural Marigold show. Saree got the pin on Giulia in the tag team match, setting the stage for a singles match down the line. When that match will happen now depends on Giulia's recovery time.
Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout wishes Giulia a full and speedy recovery, and we'll keep you posted when an update surfaces.
