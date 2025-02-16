Youssef Zalal outsmarts Calvin Kattar, emerges as Top 10 UFC featherweight contender
Four-straight UFC wins. A new personal best for newly-minted featherweight contender Youssef Zalal.
Youssef Zalal Clears Perennial Contender At UFC Vegas 102
The 28-year-old Zalal was as tactical as ever in his co-main event fight against Calvin Kattar. Kattar's been a top contender for a while now, not looking the part at the UFC Apex on Saturday night, at least not in the first two rounds against Zalal.
UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Known for his boxing, Kattar couldn't seem to get a read on Zalal, outstruck and outmanuevered by the submission artist on the feet with an array of different attacks.
Kattar didn't have much going for him until Round 3 where he finally started to pick up on the offense, finding his shots. Though, "The Morrocan Devil" was just too hard to catch for the late comeback finish, making it to the final bell with barely a scratch on him.
Youssef Zalal rates Calvin Kattar’s last performance vs. Aljamain Sterling
Official Result: Youssef Zalal defeats Calvin Kattar via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Welcome to the featherweight Top 10, Youssef Zalal.
More UFC & MMA News
• Former UFC rival criticizes Dominick Cruz after injury, ‘Wish I would’ve retired him'
• Islam Makhachev drops update on next fight, teases 'offer' from Dana White & UFC
• (Exclusive) Fabricio Andrade talks 2025 plans after incredible MMA return at ONE 170
• Long-retired UFC Hall of Famer considers fighting again at 50 years old
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.